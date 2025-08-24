Bigg Boss 19 list of expected contestants: Amaal Mallik, Awez Darbar, Neelam Giri, The Undertaker on Salman Khan show?

Season 19 of Bigg Boss, hosted by Salman Khan, will premiere on the evening of 24 August. Fans are waiting with bated breath to see the contestants on the show. Ahead of the premiere, the show makers released promos to tease who’s coming on the show, with fans guessing names like Amaal Mallik, Awez Darbar and Nagma Mirajkar. Take a look at the list of probable contestants on Bigg Boss 19. Bollywood actor Salman Khan at the premiere of the new season of the Indian reality show Bigg Boss.(AFP)

Awez Darbar, Nagma Mirajkar

The first promo to be released this week was captioned, “Bhai ne aapke likes ki pukaar sun li… dekh lo ab contestant ki jhalak aur pehechano kaun (Bhai has heard you…see a glimpse of this contestant to guess who it is).” The reveal showed a man dressed in a red suit that many guessed was dancer Awez Darbar.

Furthermore, his rumoured girlfriend, influencer Nagma Mirajkar, is also expected to appear on the show. A promo was released with the caption, “Pyaar dosti hai, aur aisi hi ek jodi aa rahi Bigg Boss ke ghar mein! Kya banegi pyaar se sarkaar ya takraar? (Love is friendship, and a couple like this is coming to Bigg Boss. Will their love cause issues or rule?)”

Gaurav Khanna

One promo with the caption, “Audience ka favorite beta is here to rule! Jhalak mein jab itna mazza, puri picture mein toh lagega tadka (Audience’s favourite son is here to rule! When the glimpse is this fun, the whole picture will be spicier).” The contestant was guessed to be TV actor Gaurav Khanna, known for his roles on Anupamaa and CID. Many also noted that the song he was introduced with was the late Sidharth Shukla’s introduction track on Bigg Boss 13.

Amaal Mallik

A promo which was released with the caption “Apne sur se dil jeetne wala aa raha hai ab apni sarkaar banane” (The man who steals hearts with his singing is coming to rule), shows a man singing Kaun Tujhe from MS Dhoni: The Untold Story. While many guessed that the contestant was singer-composer Amaal Mallik, his father Daboo Mallik also seemed to confirm the same by commenting with a raised hands emoji.

Neelam Giri, Natalia Janoszek

The makers' most recent promo has the caption, “Desi chhori aur videshi gori ki niraali adaa, inhe dekh sab honge fida!” (People will swoon seeing these Indian and foreign girls.)" While the faces of the contestants have been blurred, people have guessed that they are Neelam Giri and Polish actor Natalia Janoszek.

Other expected contestants on the show

As part of Fans Ka Faisla, the audience was invited to vote for YouTuber Mridul Tiwari or musician Shehbaz Badesha to enter Bigg Boss 19. Apart from them, the names that have been doing rounds to be a part of the show this season include Ashnoor Kaur, Apoorva Mukhija, Zeeshan Quadri, Baseer Ali, Abhishek Bajaj, Tanya Mittal, Kunicka Sadanand, Nehal Chudasama, Neelam Giri, Dino James and more.

Bombay Times recently reported that negotiations are underway to make former heavyweight champion Mike Tyson a wild card contestant on Bigg Boss 19. According to NDTV, it was discussed on the WWE server on Discord that The Undertaker is also in negotiations with the show makers for the same.