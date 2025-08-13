Daboo Malik admits being at fault, taking son Amaal Mallik for granted: ‘We forgot that even he wanted to be a star’

In March this year, music composer Amaal Mallik revealed that he had cut ties with his family and had been diagnosed with depression. He blamed his parents for creating distance between him and his brother. Now, in an interview with Vickey Lalwani, Daboo Malik has opened up about how he reacted to Amaal’s post, admitting that he, as a parent, was at fault. Daboo Malik admits his mistakes that led to Amaal Mallik feeling lonely.

Daboo Malik admits being at fault

He shared that when he first saw Amaal’s post, he assumed it was another gimmick, but after reading it, he realised something was “drastically wrong.” From that moment and for the next 15 days, he stayed at Amaal’s place, hugged him, and tried to understand what he had missed.

Speaking about that period, he said, “I was there the whole day and night. Then I realised that this public outburst, which shouldn’t have come out in public in the first place, happened because there must have been something in his heart that he wanted the world, including his family, to know. And I accepted that we, as parents, were at fault. Sometimes we take one of the children for granted, and in this case, Amaal was the elder one.”

He continued, “We assumed he was like a parent to Armaan, so we all worked together on Armaan’s career. We wanted him to be a singer and a pop star, which he has now become beautifully. In all this, we forgot that even Amaal wanted to be a noticeable star.”

Daboo also acknowledged that as parents, they should not have made comparisons, admitting to saying things they should not have. He accepted his mistake of not understanding Amaal’s needs and praised him for creating over 80 hit songs.

When Amaal Mallik cut ties with his family

In March, Amaal had taken to Instagram to post a heartbreaking note revealing that he was stepping away from “these personal ties” and that his interactions with his family would be strictly professional from then on. He wrote, “Today I stand at a point where I have been robbed of my peace, drained emotionally & maybe financially too, but that’s the least of my concerns. What really matters is that I am clinically depressed because of these happenings. Yes, I have only myself to blame for my actions, but my self-worth has been diminished countless times by the actions of near and dear ones that stole pieces of my soul.”

Amaal began his career assisting renowned composers like Amar Mohile and Pritam before debuting as an independent composer in 2014 with Jai Ho, where his song Tere Naina and the title track gained recognition. Over the years, he has delivered numerous hit tracks for Bollywood films such as Roy (Sooraj Dooba Hain), Kapoor & Sons (Kar Gayi Chull), Badrinath Ki Dulhania (Aashiq Surrender Hua), and M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story (Besabriyaan, Kaun Tujhe).