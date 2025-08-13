Anu Malik's brother Daboo Malik on family dealing with MeToo allegations: 'We couldn't handle the pain'

Back in 2018, music composer Anu Malik faced sexual harassment allegations from several singers including Sona Mohapatra, Neha Bhasin, Alisha Chinai. Now, his younger brother and composer Daboo Malik has admitted that the allegations shattered the whole family. Daboo Malik revealed that Anu Malik went through a tough time after MeToo allegations.

Daboo looks back

Daboo looked back at the difficult time during a conversation with Vickey Lalwani on YouTube. He said, “It shattered us as a family. He was also taken aback. We couldn’t handle the pain he went through at the time with so many people targeting him. We supported him emotionally. We saw to it that he got back in terms of work and meetings. As a family, I couldn’t pass any judgement. One should not. He saw a very difficult time. I have supported him on an individual level because when you see someone going through so much, it was quite a setback for him."

It was their parents who struggled the most when the reports of the allegations surfaced. Daboo shared that “they couldn’t understand what was happening” as they were in their ’80s.

During the interview, he was asked if it became difficult for him and Abu Malik to face people. To which, Daboo said, “We give it too much importance. I don’t think we are stars. He is not a Shah Rukh Khan or a superstar. We are musicians. Unnecessarily, we keep talking about someone on social media and end up giving them a position. I don’t think we are that important to even have this conversation."

Anu Malik faces MeToo allegations

Back in 2018, Anu Malik was accused of sexual harassment by multiple women amid the #MeToo movement raging across the country.

Several singers, including Sona Mohapatra and Shweta Pandit, accused Anu Malik of sexual harassment. Shweta had said in her post that she was just 15 when Malik made her uncomfortable by asking to kiss him. “Had to go back to my worst memory as a teenage girl today to write this and speak up - its now or never. This is my #MeToo and have to warn young girls about #AnuMalik & let you know your #TimesUp @IndiaMeToo. Thank you @sonamohapatra for speaking up about him & supporting this,” she wrote on Twitter.

In an Instagram post, singer Sona Mohapatra wrote, “This guy, #KailashKher is a serial predator & has been for years as are many others like Anu Malik in the industry. I cannot be tweeting about everyone cus I work 18 hour work days & have a life to live & breathe in.” Anu Malik had to quit Indian Idol due to the accusations.

In 2019, Anu Malik broke his silence and addressed the allegations, writing, “It has been over a year that I have been accused of something that I haven’t done. I have been silent all this while as I was waiting for the truth to surface on its own. But I realise that my silence on the matter has been misconstrued as my weakness.”

“Ever since the false and unverified allegations were levelled against me, it has not only ruined my reputation, but affected me and my family’s mental health, left us traumatised, and tarnished my career. I feel helpless, like I am being cornered and suffocated… Being a father of two daughters, I can’t imagine committing the acts that I am accused of, let alone do it,” he added.