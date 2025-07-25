Daboo Malik reacts to son Amaal Mallik's ‘Anu Malik sabotaged my father’s career' remark: That was not needed

Music composer Amaal Mallik recently accused Anu Malik of 'sabotaging' his father Daboo Malik's career and claimed that he often snatched work from his father. Now, in an interview with Money Control, Daboo has reacted to his son's statements and called it 'unnecessary'. Daboo Malik says Amaal's remark about Anu Malik 'sabotaging' his career was unnecessary.

Daboo Malik on son Amaal Mallik's comment about Anu Malik

Daboo talked about Amaal's statement about Anu Malik and said, "Amaal has addressed that thing from a very personal point of view; that was not needed. What happens is that over the years when you are struggling, your dinner conversations get embedded in the minds of the children. You don't even realise that. And when they pop up in their head later, 20 years later, they have already construed that this happened with daddy. And woh zaroori nahi hai ki bola jaye (not necessary that it needs to be spoken out). Anu Malik has worked so hard in his life."

Daboo explained that in this competitive world, nobody will hold your hand and help you become a superstar. He said, "This never happens. I think it is a competitive world and everybody is doing their job. And everybody is trying to salvage their own lives; who is there sitting down to help you? You are expecting that my elder brother will do something for me or that someone else will do something for me. Just like this got embedded in my mind, it also got embedded in that child's mind, and he twisted it and usne direct ilzam laga diya (directly put the blame), which was not necessary. Because I think everyone has their own life; they have their own struggle. They really work hard towards achieving whatever they want to. I am a happy father."

What Amaal had said

In a conversation with Siddharth Kannan, Amaal revealed that when Daboo and Anu meet, they are like inseparable brothers, but they have had issues in their professional dynamics. He said, "In the professional dynamics and jealousy, Anu Malik can get a little fiery. They have had issues with each other on the professional front. Anu Malik was overly competitive with my father. He wanted to prove that he is the best composer from his family and often tried to sabotage my dad’s career. Every time my dad got a movie, he would go and snatch his work from the producers by offering to work for little money or even free.”

Amaal reflected on the challenges his family faced in the music industry, stating that it was Anu Malik’s actions that pushed him to prove himself. He also claimed that music composer duo Sajid-Wajid played a part in sabotaging his father Daboo Malik’s career. According to Amaal, his father was let down by his own friends and family from the industry and was too naïve at the time to retaliate or fight back.

About Daboo Malik

Daboo Malik, a music composer and singer, is part of the illustrious Malik family in Bollywood. Son of veteran music director Sardar Malik and father to popular musicians Amaal Mallik and Armaan Malik, Daboo entered the industry with hopes of carving his own niche. However, despite having a strong musical lineage, his career never quite took off the way it was expected to.

Daboo tried his hand at acting in the late 1980s and early 1990s but failed to make a lasting impression on audiences. Later, he transitioned into music composition and composed music for Bollywood films like Yeh Zindagi Ka Safar, Tumko Na Bhool Paayenge, Maine Dil Tujhko Diya, and Hum Tumhare Hain Sanam, among others.