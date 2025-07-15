Amaal Mallik states he didn't speak 'against a community' in podcast, apologises: ‘I’m being subjected to mudslinging'

Music director-singer Amaal Mallik has issued a clarification over his statements in a recent podcast. Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Amaal said that he "spoke about my choices as an individual" and not "against a community". However, Amaal apologised to his fans who "felt bad about certain comments". Amaal Mallik made his debut as a music composer with Jai Ho.

Amaal Mallik issues a clarification over his recent statements

Amaal said that he has a secular mindset and goes wherever he finds peace. "For every one coming up with lovely articles & headlines about how I have spoken against a community you all are completely wrong (unamused face emoji). I born to a Muslim father & a Hindu mother. It’s a secular mindset that I go wherever I find peace, whether it’s a mosque a mandir or a church," he tweeted.

Amaal talks about being an Indian first

He also said that all of us are Indians first. "I don’t think some people understand that we are all Indians first before we wear any religious or spiritual badge…To all my fellow Indians that felt bad about certain comments I’m sorry for that, but I come from a simple understanding of life. Just remember - ‘Ramzan’ mein RAM and ‘Diwali’ mein ALI hai," Amaal wrote.

Amaal said he is facing criticism

Amaal said that he is facing "a lot of mudslinging". "So don’t let the news blindside you and overlook my actual conversation and sentiments. I am being subjected to a lot of mudslinging and by using my statements from a podcast, idiots on the internet want to create communal disharmony. Don’t fall for it (halo face emoji). Love to all (red heart emoji)," concluded his post.

What Amaal had said recently

Recently, speaking with Siddharth Kannan, Amaal had said that when he was working on Kabir Singh, it was a tough phase of his life. He opened up about his relationship which "didn't culminate into anything". Calling it a beautiful relationship, Amaal had added that it was between 2014 till 2018-2019. He added that she got married to another person.

He had said, “It was such a pure and beautiful relationship. We both knew maybe it will never culminate into anything because there were lot of rigid, religious and understanding factors from the girl's side and her parents. And someone in Bollywood, musician, they just didn't want to have that for their kid."

"There was this gig I was about to perform, when she called me and said, 'I'm just going to get married, but you come through now I'll not get married'," he had added. However, he refused, saying that her parents don't respect or support his career and family.