Emotional Daboo Malik reacts to post about son Amaal Mallik revealing how a girl dumped him for being a Muslim

Music director-singer Amaal Mallik's father, musician Daboo Malik, has reacted to a post about his son's painful breakup a few years ago due to his religion. Taking to Instagram, SCREEN shared a post in which Amaal talked about how his relationship with his ex-girlfriend ended in 2019. Amaal Mallik is the elder son of Daboo Malik.

Daboo Malik reacts to post about Amaal Mallik's breakup

The caption of the post shared how Amaal talked about his breakup, family struggles, and professional betrayal during Kabir Singh. Reacting to the post, Daboo wrote, "Son … Remember Your Father is always there … I know your pain and I love you to eternity … there can be none like you … (red heart emojis)."

What Amaal said recently

Recently, speaking with Siddharth Kannan, Amaal had said that when he was working on Kabir Singh, it was a tough phase of his life. "There was something I was with and it didn't culminate into anything beyond that point. The girl I was in a relationship with at that point three-four months down the line she got married... There was a beuatiful relationship in my life from 2014 till 2018-2019. AFter that I never that kind of feeling in my heart ever and that love again."

"It was such a pure and beautiful relationship. We both knew it maybe will never culminate into anything because there were lot of rigid, religious and understanding factors from the girl's side and her parents. And someone in Bollywood, musician, they just didn't want to have that for their kid...There was this gig I was about to perform, when she called me and said, 'I'm just going to get married, but you come through now I'll not get married'." However, he refused saying that her parents don't respect and support his career and family.

About Amaal's ties with his family

In March, Amaal took to social media to share his battle with clinical depression and the emotional toll of his strained relationship with his family. In a now-deleted Instagram post, Amaal wrote, “I have been robbed of my peace, drained emotionally and maybe financially too — but that’s the least of my concerns. What really matters is that I am clinically depressed because of these happenings.”

He clarified that his decision to step back from his family wasn’t driven by anger but was necessary for his personal healing. “From now on, my interactions with my family will be strictly professional,” he added, expressing a desire to reclaim his peace and mental well-being.

About Amaal

Amaal is the elder son of Daboo and Jyothi Malik. He has a younger brother, Armaan Malik. Amaal debuted as a composer in 2014 by composing three songs for Salman Khan's Jai Ho. He got wide recognition by composing songs for MS Dhoni: The Untold Story.