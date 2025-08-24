Arjun Bijlani clarifies cryptic post wasn't about divorce with Neha Swami or Bigg Boss 19: ‘I said don't speculate’

After TV actor Arjun Bijlani posted a cryptic video earlier this week about a ‘difficult decision’ he had to make, many speculated that he was either divorcing his wife, Neha Swami, or taking part in Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss 19. On Saturday, Arjun clarified that his cryptic post was about neither, asking people not to speculate. Arjun Bijlani penned a note on social media asking people not to speculate what his recent video was about.

Arjun Bijlani clarifies cryptic post not about divorce, Bigg Boss

Arjun posted a reel filled with happy pictures of himself and his wife Neha. Posting it, he clarified that his recent video wasn’t about Bigg Boss or divorce. He wrote, “Every word I said in the last video I meant it . But I said don’t speculate so let me clear it that neither am I doing bb nor am I getting divorced (laughter emojis).. just here to RISE …::: !!!!” Adding that he would given an update on the same on Monday, he wrote, “Ps :: watch out this space on Monday!!!” Given the way Arjun wrote ‘rise’, speculation is now rife that he will take part in Ashneer Grover’s MX Player show Rise and Fall.

Arjun Bijlani’s cryptic video that began it all

Arjun shared an emotional and cryptic video earlier this week in which he said, “You all know how important my family is to me, particularly my wife and children. They’ve always been there through all of my ups and downs. But, due to circumstances, I must take a different course. And I never imagined that I would ever do this.”

He added, “Sometimes life’s circumstances force you to make difficult judgments. And this is one of the most difficult decisions I’ve taken. I request the media not to speculate on anything. I’ll clarify everything very shortly.” The video left fans worried that he was separated from Neha, while a few others wondered if he was going to Bigg Boss.

Bigg Boss 19, hosted by Salman Khan, will premiere tonight on JioHotstar at 9 pm and on Colors TV at 10:30 pm.