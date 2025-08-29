Nagma Mirajkar's brother Ali Mirajkar slams Amaal Mallik's comments: ‘Aap gift me 20 lakh nahi de rahe’

Singer-composer Amaal Mallik has stirred controversy during his stint on Bigg Boss 19 after making comments about influencer couple Awez Darbar and Nagma Mirajkar. In a conversation with fellow housemates Baseer Ali, Zeishan Quadri, and Nehal Chudasama, Amaal alleged that the couple, whom he knows from outside the show, strategically stay neutral but sweetly call him "Amaal Bhai" because he provides them with promotional work for his songs. In Bigg Boss 19, Amaal Mallik faced backlash after claiming influencer couple Awez Darbar and Nagma Mirajkar were only friendly for promotional gains

Nagma's brother slams Amaal on social media

Amazed and angered by his remarks, Nagma’s brother, Mohammed Ali Mirajkar, hit back on Instagram, calling Amaal’s claim false and disrespectful. He emphasized that they earn through hard work and deserved compensation—not as gifts from Amaal.

He claimed the duo charges ₹20 lakh for such song promotions, suggesting their friendliness is driven by professional gain rather than genuine connection. The remarks triggered a sharp response from Nagma’s brother, Mohammed Ali Mirajkar, who took to social media to condemn Amaal’s comments. In the video, Ali, said, "Andar kaafi log hain jo hume laga tha ki dost hain, lekin abhi apne asli rang dikh rahe hain. Unn mein se ek aap bhi ho. Yeh bilkul sahi baat nahi hai (There are many people inside who we thought were our friends, but now their true colors are showing. You are one of them. This is absolutely not right)."

"Aap bhi ek creator ho, hum bhi ek creator hain. Aap music banate ho, aapke songs hum tak aate hain, hum unhe promote karte hain, aur is wajah se woh logon tak pahunchte hain. Aap humein unhi cheezon ke paise dete ho jo hum deserve karte hain. Humne itni mehnat se jo banaya hai, aisa toh nahi hai ki aap humein gift mein aake 20 lakh de rahe ho. Yeh baat bilkul galat hai. (You’re a creator, and so are we. You make music, your songs come to us, and we promote them — that’s how they reach the audience. You pay us for the work we rightfully deserve. What we’ve built with so much hard work — it’s not like you’re gifting us ₹20 lakh. What you said is completely wrong)," he said.

Awez’s sisters also reacted. Moonzarin Darbar criticized the singer for “changing sides” and lacking gratitude. "Some people can’t handle the respect they get, changing sides often, with no regret. They think others are just the same, but time reveals their true game," she commented.

Anam Darbar, Awez's younger sister also shared the promo on her Instagram stories and wrote, “So disappointed. You do you.”

Meanwhile, Bigg Boss 19 has nominated several contestants this week, including Neelam Giri, Tanya Mitta, Abhishek Bajaj, Gaurav Khanna, Zeeshan Qadri, Pranit More, and Natalia Janoszek.