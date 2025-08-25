Zeishan Quadri on his strategy in Bigg Boss 19: Dhoondh dhoondh ke ladai karenge, aur karna hi kya hai’

Actor-writer Zeishan Quadri, who co-wrote and managed to act in one of the most iconic films of Indian cinema — Gangs of Wasseypur (GOW), has entered the Bigg Boss 19 house, and he has no intention of playing by the rules. Instead, he said he is going to the house for fun, adding that he isn't afraid of getting into conflicts or controversies. Zeishan Quadri is best known for penning Gangs of Wasseypur,(Instagram)

On decision to enter Bigg Boss 19

Before entering the Bigg Boss house on Sunday, Zeishan spoke to Hindustan Times to reveal what prompted him to do the reality show.

“When I got the offer, it made me think about doing the show. And I thought it would be a good platform for visibility and where the world can get to know me. See, I am not a social media influencer… And I will not say that I am an introvert, but the thing is that I am not into clicking photos and uploading them onto social media. I also steer away from random and forced PR,” Zeishan said.

He added, “I have worked on many films. Even after such a long journey in this industry, many times people don't recognize me. That’s why I thought this is the right time and right choice to get into the limelight”.

Apart from Gangs of Wasseypur franchise, he directed Meeruthiya Gangsters, and acted in Chhalaang and Bloody Daddy.

On joining Bigg Boss without any strategy

Bigg Boss is famous for its strategies and gameplay, but Zeishan is taking a different approach. He admitted that he is entering the show without a plan, choosing instead to go with the flow and see what unfolds.

“There is no strategy ke aisa hoga ya waise hoga… Jo jaise hoga uska waisa hi milega (I will react based on how people behave with me).... Maar maarke dhun kar denge (I will blow everyone’s mind away),” he mentioned.

He continued, “This time Bigg Boss has to be prepared. Because I am going to test the show’s mental and physical strength”.

During the chat, Zeishan said that he is not afraid of being under the camera for 24*7 as he is an open book.

“Well, who can act for 106 days? One would need extraordinary skills to act for 106 days. And I don’t have anything to hide about myself. I'll tell you a very simple thing about myself. I will wake up in the morning and focus on my fitness. I am going with this rasgulla-like body, I will come out as kaju katli,” he said, adding, “This is a promise to myself. I will do gym there because there is nothing else to do.”

On controversial nature of Bigg Boss

In Bigg Boss, contestants are locked inside the house for over three months. Over the years and seasons, Bigg Boss has become infamous for its fights, arguments and controversies.

Do you plan to stay away from the drama and controversies?

“Not at all, in fact, I will participate in that… Yeh hi toh karna hai aur karna hi kya hai (What else have to do). Roti pe ladai, cleaning pe ladai, bathroom pe ladai… Koi baat nahi hogi uspe ladai... Dhoond dhoondh ke ladai karenge (Will fight over food, bathroom, cleaning and if there is no topic, I will search for one),” he quipped.

Zeishan wrapped up with a message for other housemates, “Aao mazze karnege.., Maaze nahi karoge toh saza bana denge (Let's have some fun... If you don't have fun, we'll make it a punishment).”

Bigg Boss 19 comes with the theme “Gharwalon Ki Sarkar.” The show will stream on JioHotstar first, and then get a delayed telecast on Colors TV.