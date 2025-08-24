Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants (updated live): Amaal Mallik enters the show, Salman Khan surprised

Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Salman Khan unveiled the dozen faces who will compete for the top prize in the show's grand premiere on Sunday. The superstar introduced the contestants with his trademark wit and humour, engaging in some fun banter on stage. Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Amaal Mallik sings on the BB19 stage.

Here is the full list of contestants (updated live)

Ashnoor Kaur

TV and film actor Ashnoor Kaur is the first contestant on the show. The 21-year-old floored Salman by saying she wants to be the youngest winner in the show's history. A former child star, Ashnoor has worked in shows like Patiala Babes and Jhansi Ki Rani, and films like Manmarziyaan.

Zeishan Quadri

Actor and writer Zeishan Quadri is the second contestant to be introduced. He started his career as the screenwriter of the cult hit Gangs of Wasseypur, in which he also starred. He has since directed Meeruthiya Gangsters, and also acted in a bunch of films.

Tanya Mittal

A podcaster and social media personality, Tanya Mittal, was in the news for the wrong reasons earlier this year when her 'terror has no religion' remark after the Pahalgam terror attacks saw backlash. She first gained fame after her appearance at the Maha Kumbh went viral.

Nagma Mirajkar

A beauty influencer and social media personality, Nagma Mirajkar has over 8 million Instagram followers. Having walked the ramp at London Fashion Week and worked with Deepika Padukone, she is a known face in the beauty and fashion world.

Awez Darbar

Son of music composer Ismail Darbar and brother of Zaid Darbar, Awaz is a dancer and social media personality, who often collaborates with his brother. Awez has a very large social media footprint with 30 million Instagram followers.

Nehal Chudasama

Former Miss India and a model who represented India at Miss Universe, Nehal Chudasama calls herself a ‘savage beauty queen’. She is a model and fitness influencer.

Abhishek Bajaj

Abhishek Bajaj is an actor who has appeared in films like Student of the Year 2 and Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui. He started his career on television with a supporting role in Parvarrish – Kuchh Khattee Kuchh Meethi.

Baseer Ali

Model and actor Baseer Ali is a veteran of reality television. He was the winner of Splitsvilla 10, and has also finished as the runner-up in Roadies Rising and Ace Of Space 2. He made his acting debut with Kundali Bhagya in 2023.

Gaurav Khanna

A known TV actor, Gaurav Khanna is a recognisable face, having worked in iconic TV shows like Anupamaa and CID. Gaurav first shot to fame with Kumkum in 2005, and later became a household name as Anuj in Anupamaa.

Natalia Janoszek

Polish dancer and actor Natalia Janoszek is the next contestant. She has done films like War 2 and appeared in international shows like Dancing With The Stars. She has admitted she is nervous about her Hindi on the show.

Pranit More

Comedian Pranit More says he is similar to Bigg Boss when he arrives on the show. The former RJ and stand-up comic says he plans to make fun of everyone on the show.

Farhana Bhatt

Farhana Bhatt is a Kashmiri actor, who has done small roles in films like Singham Again and Laila Majnu. She has also appeared in music videos. An alumna of Anupam Kher's Actor Prepares, Farhana is a 5-time national medalist in taekwondo. Farhana addressed the trolling and character assasination she received earlier in life.

Neelam Giri

Known for her dance moves in Bhojpuri films, Neelam Giri is an actor and dancer who has been active in Bhojpuri cinema since 2021. The 28-year-old is a viral sensation, whose songs routinely get millions of views on social media. She was introduced on the show by Bhojpuri star Pawan Singh.

Kunickaa Sudanand

Known simply as Kunickaa, this 61-year-old is a veteran actor who has appeared in films and TV shows for over 30 years, best known for her starring role in shows like Swabhimaan and Kittie Party. She has worked with top stars like Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay Kumar, Salman Khan, and Dilip Kumar.

Amaal Mallik

The elder son of composer Daboo Malik and nephew of Anu Malik, Amaal is a singer-composer, best known for his songs on MS Dhoni: The Untold Story. Amaal was in the news earlier this year for saying he had broken ties with his family, including his parents. He stated that he remains in touch only with his brother, singer Armaan Malik.

Mridul Tiwari

YouTube Mridul Tiwari beat social media personality Shehbaz Badesha in Fans Ka Faisla to enter the show. This entry was chosen via a vote of fans over the weeks preceding the premiere. Mridul is a popular YouTube creator with a reach of 6 billion.

Bigg Boss 19 has a politics-based theme with promos hinting that public opinion will shape how the game continues this season. The show is streaming on JioHotstar, with a delayed telecast on Colors TV.