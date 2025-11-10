Exclusive | Baahubali star Rana Daggubati on the film's re-release: Being celebrated after a decade means something

Actor Rana Daggubati, might have played several different roles over the course of his career, but his character of Bhallaldev in the Baahubali franchise is inked in cinematic history. As filmmaker SS Rajamouli’s Baahubali: The Epic has re-released in theatres and is getting elated response from fans, the actor says that this is a reminder on how powerful the film’s impact has been.
Originally, Baahubali franchise released in two parts. While the first film Baahubali: The Beginning released in 2015, the second one - Baahubali The Conclusion hit theatres in 2017. For the re-release, the both the parts have been stitched together in one film.
Talking about the fans enjoying the film again on the big screens, Rana says, “I think, a film stays forever and I think, something that’s so defining as Baahubali was, for us in India - not just as filmmakers or people in the film, but just as the audience itself - is very iconic. Everyone got to see Indian cinema one day and, the success of that film, the love that that film got kind of changed everything for all of us in the sense of knowing how big we can dream and how further a film can reach.”
With a hint of pride in his voice, he adds, “The fact that it’s celebrated after a decade really means something.”
While the actor didn’t get a chance to see the Indian audience’s reaction in theatres, he watched the re-release in a Chinese theater in IMAX in Los Angeles, US and calls it a “really, really good experience of that film.”
The 40-year-old actor's production house Spirit Media recently announced the slate of his upcoming presentations and productions like Telugu films Premante, Dark Chocolate and Tamil film Kaantha amongst others. Asked if he thinks of re-creating the success of Baahubali with his other projects, he is quick to answer, “Every single time!”
Rana adds, “Our aim is to get there and it’s like, ‘ok we got there once and we just have to find the ethic and the right group of people to just one more time, and I think special things happen. They just happen and you just have to consistently be there and we’re working towards getting it back again.”