Exclusive | Baahubali star Rana Daggubati on the film's re-release: Being celebrated after a decade means something

Actor Rana Daggubati, might have played several different roles over the course of his career, but his character of Bhallaldev in the Baahubali franchise is inked in cinematic history. As filmmaker SS Rajamouli’s Baahubali: The Epic has re-released in theatres and is getting elated response from fans, the actor says that this is a reminder on how powerful the film’s impact has been. Rana Daggubati speaks about the impact the film's re release has.

Originally, Baahubali franchise released in two parts. While the first film Baahubali: The Beginning released in 2015, the second one - Baahubali The Conclusion hit theatres in 2017. For the re-release, the both the parts have been stitched together in one film.

Talking about the fans enjoying the film again on the big screens, Rana says, “I think, a film stays forever and I think, something that’s so defining as Baahubali was, for us in India - not just as filmmakers or people in the film, but just as the audience itself - is very iconic. Everyone got to see Indian cinema one day and, the success of that film, the love that that film got kind of changed everything for all of us in the sense of knowing how big we can dream and how further a film can reach.”