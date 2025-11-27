Andhra King Taluka Twitter reviews: Viewers root for Ram Pothineni's comeback, call film a tribute to every fanboy

Andhra King Taluka Twitter reviews: Ram Pothineni and Bhagyashri Borse's highly-awaited Andhra King Taluka has released in theatres. Fans who saw the romantic comedy in theatres took to their social media accounts to share their reviews. If the first impressions are anything to go by, then the film, which celebrates the love and adoration that fans have for their on-screen hero, has connected widely. Many also called it Ram's best performance so far. Andhra King Twitter reviews: Ram Pothineni's film has got a thumbs up from fans.

What are fans saying about Andhra King Taluka

One viewer who saw the film wrote on X, “#AndhraKingTaluka is a tribute to every FAN from a HERO.. This movie will definitely inspire every hero & their fans ! Dir MaheshBabu has portrayed emotions of every fan boy to the T! #RaPo Comeback! Uppi (Upendra) is the star. His screen presence! Pay offs are written well… Just go and watch this film, every fan will relate to their hero.”

Another said, “A well written story with meaningful dialogs and many metaphors. Movie goes slow and steady just like the steps of success in real life. A beautiful film with fun and lot of fan emotions. Must watch for every Hero FAN. @ramsayz perfectly justifies his Energetic Star tag and his cute chemistry with @BhagyashriBose is a treat to watch.”

A review read, “For the first time, without any doubt, I'm feeling of having a Blockbuster in hands with #AndhraKingTaluka. This one gets love from everyone.”

Another viewer praised Ram's performance and wrote, “Andhra King Taluka is an emotional roller coaster. Every frame speaks about @ramsayz's hard work, dedication and passion. He gave everything to this film. This journey is not just cinema… It’s a battle. It’s emotion. It’s history in the making. We stand with you forever, Anna. Victory is ours this time.”

Andhra King Taluka also stars Upendra in a pivotal role. It is produced by Naveen Yerneni and Ravi Shankar Yalamanchili under Mythri Movie Makers, in association with T-Series.