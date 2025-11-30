Internet praises 55-year-old Manisha Koirala for embracing her age, flaunting grey hair: ‘This is called natural beauty’

Fans are praising 90's star Manisha Koirala for embracing a natural look during a recent airport outing. She flaunted a no-makeup look and her greying hair, rocking a casual outfit. Manisha Koirala was spotted at the Mumbai airport on Saturday.

Manisha (55) smiled as the paparazzi spotted her outside Mumbai airport. She wore a black hoodie and black pants with dark sunglasses and carried another pair of glasses ok the neck of her hoodie.

Manisha Koirala's new look

People praised her stunning looks. One said,

Another wrote, “Okay, there is someone who shows her age the same as she is 🙂❤️ Beauty is not visible with makeup and maintenance, it also comes with happiness of face."

A person commented, “This is called natural beauty."

More comments read:

“She is beauty…..no Botox amazingggg. This is grace.”

“She is still so beautiful.”

What has Manisha been up to lately?

Last week, Koirala had attended a memorial event at Mumbai’s Gateway of India on the anniversary of the 26/11 terror attacks. She joined other dignitaries and public figures in paying tribute to the victims. In a post, she called the evening one of remembrance and unity, noting that the families of martyrs and survivors were also present.

She also wore a saree to the premiere of Gustaakh Ishq on November 28. The event drew several prominent attendees, including Kajol, Janhvi Kapoor, Farah Khan, Shabana Azmi, Rohit Saraf, Disha Patani, and Mouni Roy. The film marks Manish Malhotra’s debut as a producer and features Fatima Sana Shaikh, Vijay Varma, and Naseeruddin Shah in key roles.

She also wore a quirky outfit for another outing on Saturday. “Black and white in a @chola_the_label ~ my comfort, my style, my mood. Wearing @chola_the_label Style @bhavnaruparel & @heeralakshmi,” she wrote.

Manisha Koirala, one of Indian cinema’s most respected actors, is known for her powerful performances, resilience, and grace, with acclaimed roles across Bollywood and regional films spanning more than three decades. She was last seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Heeramandi.