Gustaakh Ishq review: A word-soaked drama which touches you in bits; Naseeruddin Shah shines

Gustaakh Ishq

Director: Vibhu Puri

Cast: Naseeruddin Shah, Vijay Varma, Fatima Sana Shaikh

Rating: ★★★ Imagine a world where you’d run out of air if you didn’t say 'lafz', 'mohtarma', 'ishq' or slip in a sher every couple of minutes. That’s Gustaakh Ishq’s universe, set in Delhi of 1998, where every simple line, according to the film, was twisted into a rhyme dipped in Urdu. Gustaakh Ishq review: Fatima Sana Shaikh and Vijay Varma in Gustaakh Ishq.

Gustaakh Ishq: What is the plot

The story mainly revolves around three people: Nawazuddin Saifuddin (Vijay Varma), Mannat (Fatima Sana Shaikh), and Aziz Beg (Naseeruddin Shah). Nawazuddin is trying to save his father's printing press while struggling to make ends meet. He stumbles upon the impressive literary works of Aziz and becomes convinced they could turn his fortunes around if he publishes them. But when he realises the poet never intended to do so, he decides to meet Aziz and persuade him. Along the way, he meets Mannat, Aziz's newly divorced daughter, and the two fall in love. The questions linger: does Aziz allow his work to be printed, and do Mannat and Nawaz find their way to each other?

Directed by Vibhu Puri, the film succeeds almost instantly in transporting you to the 90s, thanks to the meticulous production design by Madhumita Sen and Ajay Sharma. It's also designer Manish Malhotra’s production house Stage5’s theatrical debut, and his grip on the style and aesthetic is evident.

What works, what doesn't

The first half, story wise, is self-indulgent. It takes its time establishing the world and its people. The dialogue flows freely, sometimes too freely, stringing ornate words together for a good first fifteen minutes. It could alienate viewers who are not fully attuned to the language. Written by Prashant Jha and Vibhu, Gustaakh Ishq takes its time to connect, much like the love it portrays.

The second half is where things start to click, as the film finally gets to its core. There is a gentle attempt to decode the relationship between art and the artist. In an age when everything demands monetisation, the film pauses to ask what art looks like when it exists only for itself. Naseeruddin's character Aziz summarises it all with a line that lingers: 'voh shayar hi kya jise mashoor hone ke liye bazaar ke mohar ki zaroorat ho.' Gustaakh Ishq, the title then, seems fit for the love Naseer has for his works. The one which dared to buck the norm and not make it freely available to everyone.

The music by Vishal Bhardwaj complements the story, especially the title track Ul Jalool Ishq (which was earlier the title of the film too).

In the performance department, Vijay carries his part with ease and lands the climax with conviction. Fatima is good. But it’s the ever-dependable Naseeruddin who shoulders the film, giving the role his signature gravitas.

Overall, Gustaakh Ishq meanders and sometimes tests your patience, but rewards you with a world that finds its emotional centre. By the time the credits roll, you’re left with a tale that may not sweep you off your feet, but certainly leaves a warm afterglow.