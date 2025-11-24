Foods you should never let your dog eat: Avocado, chocolate, grapes and more

Several food items can be harmful to dogs even if they are safe for humans. This is because dogs have a different metabolism compared to humans, as per Healthline.com. People should avoid giving dogs certain food items as these can be harmful for their overall health.(Unsplash/@samuelthomps0n)

Feeding your pet dogs specific food items can be extremely harmful to their overall health. Here is a look at some of these that have been proven toxic to dogs.

Human food items that could be harmful to dogs

Avocado

Persin, a toxin found in avocados, is completely safe for human consumption but extremely toxic to dogs. People should avoid giving any part of the plant to dogs because it is present in the avocado fruit, pits, leaves, and bark.

These could cause fluid to build up in the dog's chest and lungs. They may face trouble breathing, which could result in oxygen deprivation.

Additionally, fluid can build up in the gut, pancreas, and heart, which can result in other deadly issues. A dog may also inadvertently ingest an avocado pit, which could result in choking or a blockage in the digestive system.

Grapes and raisins

Raisins and grapes can be quite poisonous to dogs. They may result in kidney failure, which may be lethal in the end. Healthline indicated that even small amounts of the poisonous substances found in grapes could make dogs ill.

Canines' levels of toxicity differ, but research that examined 169 cases discovered that some canines perished after consuming just a handful of raisins. As a result, consumption of any amount should be treated with extreme caution.

Chocolate

Theobromine and caffeine, the stimulant compounds found in chocolate, are extremely difficult for dogs to metabolise. Chocolate consumption in dogs can result in dehydration, vomiting, diarrhoea, and stomach pain, as per NIH NLM.

More severe issues like heart attacks, internal bleeding, spasms in the muscles, seizures, and even death might develop from these symptoms. The size of the dog, the quantity and kind of chocolate it has eaten, determine how severe the side effects are.

Your dog will be more poisoned by chocolate that is darker and less sweet. Cocoa powder and unsweetened baker's chocolate are two of the riskiest types.

As little as 18 mg per pound (40 mg per kilogram) of body weight can cause symptoms in dogs, according to the ASPCA Animal Poison Control Centre.

Salt

Dogs that consume excessive amounts of salt may develop water shortage or salt toxicity. Neurological conditions, cerebral oedema, vomiting, diarrhoea, depression, tremors, fever, and seizures can all result from this. In extreme circumstances, it might even be fatal.

FAQs

What happens when a dog eats chocolate?

Chocolate consumption might result in dehydration, vomiting, diarrhoea, and stomach pain for dogs.

Should I let my dog have salt?

Excessive salt consumption leads to salt toxicity for dogs.

What toxin is found in avocado?

Persin.