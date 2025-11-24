Looking forward to adopting an Indian dog breed? Check out 5 best indigenous breeds here

Indians are becoming increasingly inclined to adopt dogs of foreign breeds. Huskies, labradors, golden retrievers and German shepherds have become a common sight across Indian cities. However, the country boasts significant canine diversity of its own. There are several indigenous breeds that are highly prized, both in India and abroad, and need to be given the importance they deserve. Indian Pariah dogs have a tough immune system. They can thrive with basic, regular health checkups, nutritious meals, and exercise.(Unsplash)

Here is taking a look at five Indian dog breeds that are most prominent.

Top 5 Indian dog breeds

Indian Pariah Dog

A common sight in cities, the Indian Pariah Dog is too often taken for granted. But, it is a great pet to have as it does not require high maintenance, is affectionate and will subsist on both a vegetarian and non-vegetarian diet, according to PetStrong.

Its life expectancy is around 12-16 years and they are of a gentle disposition, which makes them a great companion to have. They are also alert and intelligent, making them all the more delightful.

Bakharwal

This breed is known for the community that bred them, mainly for the purpose of herding sheep, goats and cattle. Its life expectancy is around 10-12 years and it is usually found in the northern part of India, as per monkoodog.

Mostly resistant to diseases, this breed emerged in the Himalayas and managed to form a strong bond with the communities that reside there. It is strong and furry and requires a nutritious and balanced diet.

Mudhol Hound

Native to Karnataka, this breed is known for its lean appearance and fast speed. While it is affectionate, this hound is a bit reserved in its interactions, as per Paws for Green.

If you own one, make sure to provide an active lifestyle as it is an extremely fit breed that is even used by the Indian Army for patrolling purposes. The Mudhol Hound does not require a heavy diet but is medium to large in its size.

If you are looking for intelligence, athleticism and loyalty, this dog is the one for you.

Rajapalayam

Another breed found in South India, the Rajapalayam is native to Tamil Nadu. Comparatively large in size, it is athletic and protective. As per Paws for Green, it is loyal towards family members but tends to be more reserved when interacting with strangers.

Its life expectancy is 10-12 years and needs a high-protein but vegan diet. Not surprisingly, it is not a breed that enjoys low temperatures. Sadly, the Rajapalayam is an endangered breed. If you happen to own one, make sure to provide opportunities for long walks, as it needs a good amount of exercise.

Bully Dog

No, it is not a ‘bully’. The word ‘bully’ means heavily wrinkled, and it is an Indian variety of the mastiff. It is a dog that is known for its utility as a guard and a hunter. Comparatively large in size, it has a confident disposition and a temperament to be devoted to its owners.

Intelligent and energetic, the Bully Dog is also known as Bully Kutta - ‘kutta’ meaning ‘dog’ in Hindi. It is, however, a breed to avoid if you have kids. Otherwise, it is one of the most prized dogs among Indian breeds.

FAQs

The Mudhol Hound is native to which Indian state?

Karnataka.

Rajapalayam dogs are native to which region?

Tamil Nadu.

What was the primary purpose of breeding the Bakharwal?

To herd sheep, cattle and goats.