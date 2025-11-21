From Montezuma oropendola to Gila woodpecker: 5 birds with the most unique nests

Across the world, some bird species have developed nesting habits so unusual that they stand out even in regions rich with wildlife. Some birds build woven structures hanging high in forest canopies, while others make clay-built domes perched on poles and tree branches. Some of these bird nests have become points of scientific interest and local curiosity. Know everything about five bird species that build some of the world’s most unusual nests.(Unsplash)

Here are five species known for constructing some of the most distinctive and complex nests found in nature.

Top 5 birds with unique, extraordinary nests

Montezuma oropendola

Found across the Caribbean lowlands, these birds turn entire trees into apartment towers. They weave long, hanging basket nests out of plant fibres and vines, as per Bird Spot.

Some of these even stretch about six feet. A single colony usually has around 30 nests swinging in the wind, though researchers have counted over 150 in one tree. They often pick branches near wasp colonies, using the insects as a natural security system.

Eurasian penduline tit

The Eurasian penduline tit is a small bird. Its nest is often soft and pouch-shaped. The male birds start the construction by clinging to a birch or willow branch and stitching together plant fibres and silky seeds.

The female species then helps finish the layered structure. The result looks handcrafted, almost too perfect to be a bird’s work.

Red ovenbird

Argentina’s national bird, the red ovenbird, builds exactly what its name suggests - little clay ovens on trees, posts, or even telephone poles. These dome-shaped homes are made from mud and can take anywhere from a week to several months to finish.

Some ovenbirds reuse old nests, while others build fresh ones right on top, stacking them like tiny clay condos.

Hamerkop

Across Africa, hamerkops take nest building to another level. Their enormous dome nests, often over 1.5 meters across, can hold a human’s weight and contain more than 10,000 sticks. They usually choose the fork of a tree. They also build nests on walls, cliffs or dams if the spot feels right. The birds line the interior with mud and sometimes decorate the outside with anything bright they can find. They build even when it is not the breeding season for them.

Gila woodpecker

In the Sonoran Desert, Gila woodpeckers carve their homes into ‘saguaro cacti’. They peck a small opening, then tunnel downward to create a chamber. The cactus responds by sealing the wound with sap, forming a hard inner shell called a 'boot.' Native Seri communities once used these boots to store water. Today, collecting them in the wild is illegal in Arizona.