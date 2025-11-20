From King Cobra to Inland Taipan: 10 most dangerous snakes in the world based on venom potency

All about the 10 most dangerous snakes in the world.(Unsplash/ Representational)

Who are the 10 most dangerous snakes in the world? The answer to the question depends on the parameter used to determine their dangerousness. Is it the potency of the venom, the amount of venom, the number of victims a particular species of snake claims in a year, or something else?

While researchers and scientists continue to debate the level of comparative dangerousness, two species usually dominate the discourse on this matter – the King Cobra and the Inland Taipan.

While subjective interpretation won’t go away, here is a ranking of the deadliest snakes based on the potency of their venom. These two species are bound to be high in the list, if not at the top.

The deadliness of a snake’s venom is measured by a toxicology test called the median lethal dose, also known as LD50. The smaller this number, the greater the toxicity of the venom. Let’s find out who the most deadly snakes are in the world.

10 Most Dangerous Snakes in the World

Fer-De-Lance or Terciopelo

This snake has an LD50 of 3 mg, making it the 10th most venomous snake in the world, as per a-z-animals.com. Its habitat is South and Central America, including Mexico and Brazil. This pit viper can reach a length of 8 feet and a weight of 10-13 pounds. The amount of venom released by this snake can kill six humans.

King Cobra

The King Cobra is not just one of the most dangerous but also one of the most revered snakes in the world. In several Eastern religions, this snake is associated with divine powers. Its characteristic hood gives it an almost mystical appearance.

While the king cobra is very deadly and causes a lot of fatalities each year, it is not very high on the LD50 rating. According to a-z-animals.com, this species has an LD50 amount of 1 mg, meaning it needs this amount of venom to kill a mouse.

But don’t be fooled by this low rating of the king cobra. With its long length, defensive posture, and special structure of toxins, it can kill 11 people with one bite.

Black Mamba

Another legendary snake, this one is found in sub-Saharan Africa. It has an LD50 of 0.3 mg. However, its unique look and long length, reaching 10 feet, make it one of the most feared predators in the wild. Its speed, reaching 12 miles an hour, makes it even more dangerous.

What also makes this fearsome snake dangerous is the fact that its bite is usually not felt as severely as other snakes’, fooling people into believing that they are safe, a-z-animals.com reports.

Forest Cobra

He may not be the king among cobras, but that does not mean that he is not seriously dangerous. The forest cobra is found in the jungles of Africa and has an LD50 of just 0.22 mg. A person bitten by it can suffer serious symptoms in as little as 30 minutes.

Thankfully, it is not a snake that interacts with humans a lot. But those unfortunate to come in its way are in danger.

Russell’s Viper

With an LD50 as low as 0.16 mg, this viper is a serious threat to any victim that falls prey to it. Interestingly, it does not deliver as large a quantity of venom as others, but with the toxicity of venom being so high, it does not need to either.

Found in the grasslands of the Indian subcontinent, this viper is known for being very aggressive. This makes it all the more dangerous.

Boomslang

Found across Africa, this snake is an arboreal creature with an LD50 of just 0.1 mg. As a result, though its bite contains a very small amount of venom, its toxicity ensures that it is very dangerous.

What makes its bite even more dangerous is that it does not feel like serious damage initially. But when symptoms do present themselves, it could be too late.

Coastal Taipan

This variety of Taipan is found in the coastal regions of northern and eastern Australia as well as the island of New Guinea, Fact Animal informs. It has an LD50 number, which is the same as that of Boomslang. However, it is regarded by some indicators as the third most venomous terrestrial snake in the world. More than 80 per cent of people bitten by it die if they don’t receive any treatment.

Dubois’ Sea Snake

Fact Animal says that this snake, whose LD50 is just around 0.04 mg, is found on the shallow reefs of the western coast of Australia. Its main victims are fish and eels, and it is quite docile otherwise. However, the viciousness of its venom makes it very dangerous.

Eastern Brown Snake

Another venomous creature from the shores of Australia, this snake lives on the land, though, and on the eastern coast of that continent. It also secretes a small amount of venom, but it has an LD50 of 0.03 mg, making it extremely dangerous.

It is regarded as the second-most venomous terrestrial snake in the world. It is responsible for more snakebite deaths in the region than any other species. What makes it even more dangerous is that it likes to hunt in populated areas.

Inland Taipan

With an LD50 of just 0.01, this species is, hands down, the most venomous snake in the world. Its bite contains just 44-110 mg of venom, but is good enough to kill 289 humans!

Thankfully, this snake is not too aggressive and would remain docile if not troubled. However, a person bitten by it can die in just 45 minutes, so stay well away.

FAQs

Are King Cobras and Forest Cobras found in the same habitat?

No, king cobras are found in the Indian subcontinent, while forest cobras live in the jungles of Africa.

How much venom of an Inland Taipan is needed to kill an average person?

Just 0.01 mg.

What is the habitat of the Russell’s Viper?

Grasslands of the Indian subcontinent.