On World Pancreatic Cancer Day 2025, oncologist shares 5 signs to watch out: Unexplained weight loss to changes in stool

The pancreas plays an important but quiet role in our health. This small organ, located deep in the abdomen, helps with digestion and blood sugar control. However, problems with the pancreas often go unnoticed until they become serious. The pancreas is required to produce enzymes needed to break down fats, proteins, and carbohydrates, and to release insulin to help manage blood sugar levels. When the pancreas does not function well, it can cause problems throughout the body, leading to digestive issues and metabolic imbalances. Conditions like pancreatitis and pancreatic cancer are often found late.

What are the first signs of pancreatic problems?

Here are five subtle signs that may show you have pancreatic issues, according to Dr Prasant Chandra, Surgical Oncologist, tells Health Shots. Recognising these signs can help save your life:

1. Persistent abdominal pain that radiates to the back

One of the earliest signs of pancreatic problems is ongoing abdominal pain that may spread to the back. “You might first feel a dull ache in the upper abdomen that gets worse after eating or when lying down”, Dr Prasant Chandra, Surgical Oncologist, tells Health Shots. Many people mistake this discomfort for common stomach issues, which leads them to ignore it.

Consistent abdominal pain can sometimes mean you have a condition called pancreatitis. This happens when digestive enzymes get trapped and begin to attack the pancreas. “Common causes include gallstones, drinking too much alcohol, and tumours," says the doctor. If you often experience this type of pain, see a healthcare provider to rule out more serious issues.

2. Unexplained weight loss

Have you noticed your clothes becoming looser without changing your diet or lifestyle? Losing weight without explanation can be a sign of problems with your pancreas. “When the pancreas doesn’t work well, it has trouble making the enzymes needed for digestion," says the surgical oncologist. This can lead to malabsorption, which means your body can’t absorb nutrients efficiently. As a result, you might lose weight even if your appetite stays the same.

“If you are experiencing sudden weight loss along with symptoms like bloating, fatigue, or oily stools? This may be a sign of severe conditions such as chronic pancreatitis or pancreatic cancer,” says the oncologist. Please pay attention to what your body tells you. It is important not to ignore these signs.

3. Changes in stool pattern

Changes in your bowel habits may seem small, but they can be an important warning sign. It's important to notice the type of stools you have. "Stools that are greasy, pale, foul-smelling, and float rather than sink can indicate that your body is not digesting fats properly. If you see changes in your stool patterns that keep happening, it's important to see a doctor”, shares the expert. Even minor digestive issues can cause these changes, but ongoing problems may indicate pseudocysts or tumours in the pancreas.

4. Yellowing of eyes or skin (jaundice)

Jaundice is a concerning symptom that may start as a slight yellowing of the skin or eyes, and it can worsen with time. Signs may also include darker urine, itchy skin, and feeling generally unwell. “Many people assume jaundice is just a sign of a mild infection, like hepatitis”, explains the expert. As a result, they often try home remedies rather than seeking medical help. Ignoring symptoms can delay diagnosis and treatment, increasing health risks. If you notice any signs of jaundice, see a healthcare professional right away.

5. Sudden diabetes or erratic blood sugar levels

Did you know that if adults over 50 suddenly develop diabetes, it can sometimes be an early sign of pancreatic cancer? The pancreas produces insulin, and if it is damaged, it makes less. This can cause blood sugar levels to fluctuate. “In about 10-15 percent of pancreatic cancer cases, diabetes appears just a few months before the cancer is diagnosed”, says Dr Chandra. If you suddenly notice changes in your blood sugar levels or have been diagnosed with diabetes unexpectedly, talk to your doctor. Catching these issues early can improve your health outcomes.

Can pancreatic cancer be cured if caught early?

Early detection of pancreatic diseases is critical. Simple blood tests that check amylase, lipase, and tumour markers, along with imaging tests such as CT scans, can help detect issues with the pancreas. However, regular ultrasounds may not give enough information. “For a more accurate diagnosis, doctors use special tests such as endoscopic ultrasound or MRCP”, shares Dr Chandra. If doctors suspect a problem with the pancreas, acting quickly can improve survival rates. For instance, if pancreatic cancer is detected early, about 60% of patients can survive after surgery.

(Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.)