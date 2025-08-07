Can this popular sugar substitute fight pancreatic cancer? Here's what new study says

A popular sugar substitute found in many kitchens may one day contribute to cancer treatment. A new study from Hiroshima University in Japan has revealed that stevia leaf extract, when fermented with specific bacteria, could help fight pancreatic cancer cells. Research on fermented stevia extract offers hope for pancreatic cancer treatment. (Freepik)

Stevia, derived from the plant Stevia rebaudiana, is widely used as a natural sweetener. However, the study published in the International Journal of Molecular Sciences on 26 March 2025 focused on what happens when the extract is fermented.

Can stevia help fight pancreatic cancer

Researchers found that this version of the extract showed strong antioxidant properties and cytotoxic effects against pancreatic cancer cells in lab tests. These findings suggest that fermented stevia extract could be a promising future candidate for cancer therapy.

"This study is interesting because it shows that something naturally derived, like stevia, can be modified to potentially stop cancer cells from growing in the lab," said Dr. Paul E. Oberstein, a medical oncologist and assistant director at NYU Langone's Pancreatic Cancer Centre, in an interview with Fox News Digital.

Stevia is a natural sweetener.(Shutterstock)

However, he clarified that the regular stevia plant itself doesn't impact cancer cells. The fermentation process is key to enhancing its potential, and there's still a lot to learn about how the modified extract might behave in real-world scenarios. "This wasn't tested on humans, so we don't yet know whether it's safe or effective for patients," Oberstein cautioned. "It's exciting from a research perspective, but not something that will change cancer treatment protocols right away."

Is it safe for patients?

Dr. Kristen Arnold, a surgical oncologist and pancreatic cancer expert at the Orlando Health Cancer Institute, also weighed in. She emphasised how challenging pancreatic cancer is to treat and noted that any encouraging early data is a welcome development.

"Pancreatic cancer is incredibly aggressive, and despite our most intensive treatments, outcomes are often poor," she said. "We're constantly exploring better treatment options, and this kind of research gives us hope."

While the findings are preliminary, Arnold called the study "exciting" and part of the ongoing process of discovery in cancer research. "This is how we eventually find breakthrough treatments, some ideas may not work out, but others can lead to dramatic improvements in patients' lives."

Both doctors emphasised the importance of continued research and clinical trials. For those diagnosed with pancreatic cancer, Arnold recommended discussing trial opportunities with their medical teams, as these studies often guide the future of treatment.