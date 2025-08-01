World Lung Cancer Day 2025: Oncologist explains why lung cancer isn't just a smoker’s disease anymore

The World Lung Cancer Day on August 1st is a crucial reminder of the evolving landscape of lung cancer risk factors. Traditionally perceived as a concern primarily for smokers, lung cancer is increasingly affecting non-smokers, women, and those with no direct exposure to tobacco smoke. Many people are caught off guard by a lung cancer diagnosis, believing they are in the “low risk” category. However, recent studies published in Cancer Management and Research suggest that the reality is much more complex. The common assumption is that after a person has quit for so many years, the lung cancer rate would be so low that it wouldn’t be noticeable. (Shutterstock)

What are the clinical symptoms of lung cancer?

Lung cancer often evades detection until later stages, mainly because its initial symptoms resemble more benign respiratory issues, as per the MD Anderson Cancer Centre.

Dr Satish R Rao, Surgical Oncologist, Jaslok Hospital, shares some signs to watch for:

Persistent cough: Prevalent in chronic smokers, a dry, hacking cough can be one of the first symptoms.

Prevalent in chronic smokers, a dry, hacking cough can be one of the first symptoms. Hemoptysis: The presence of blood in sputum is a serious indicator that warrants immediate attention.

The presence of blood in sputum is a serious indicator that warrants immediate attention. Unintentional weight loss: This can signal an underlying issue and should be evaluated further.

This can signal an underlying issue and should be evaluated further. Loss of appetite and fatigue: General feelings of tiredness and a lack of appetite can also be red flags.

It is essential to consult a doctor if these symptoms persist or worsen, as they may indicate the need for further evaluation, as recommended by the National Institute on Ageing.

What can cause lung cancer other than smoking?

A growing body of research identifies several non-tobacco-related factors contributing to lung cancer, as per the Journal of the National Cancer Centre.

Here’s a closer look:

Second-hand smoke: Passive inhalation, especially in shared spaces, significantly increases the risk of lung cancer.

Passive inhalation, especially in shared spaces, significantly increases the risk of lung cancer. Air pollution: In particular, exposure to air pollutants such as PM2.5, vehicular emissions, and construction dust can damage lung tissue and increase the risk of cancer in urban settings.

In particular, exposure to air pollutants such as PM2.5, vehicular emissions, and construction dust can damage lung tissue and increase the risk of cancer in urban settings. Occupational exposure: Jobs involving long-term contact with industrial smoke, chemicals, or particulate matter can be particularly hazardous.

Jobs involving long-term contact with industrial smoke, chemicals, or particulate matter can be particularly hazardous. Household toxins: Everyday products, such as certain hair dyes, aerosols, and cleaning agents, may contain harmful substances linked to an increased risk of cancer.

Everyday products, such as certain hair dyes, aerosols, and cleaning agents, may contain harmful substances linked to an increased risk of cancer. Immunocompromised states: Conditions such as uncontrolled diabetes or HIV/AIDS weaken the body's ability to fight off cancerous cells.

Conditions such as uncontrolled diabetes or HIV/AIDS weaken the body's ability to fight off cancerous cells. Genetic predisposition: While a family history of lung cancer isn’t common, it can play a role in individual risk.

Specific subtypes of lung cancer, particularly adenocarcinoma, are occurring more frequently in non-smokers, with research suggesting that up to 40% of these cases may involve genetic mutations, as per the Missouri Medicine.

Is adenocarcinoma lung cancer genetic?

"Adenocarcinoma, one of the most prevalent lung cancer types among non-smokers, is now increasingly linked to specific genetic mutations like EGFR and ALK. These mutations can often be detected through blood-based molecular testing. Yet, routine screening for the general population is still not a standard practice," says a surgical oncologist. Being aware of one's family medical history and consulting with healthcare professionals at the first signs of symptoms is crucial for timely detection, as per the Journal of BMC Primary Care.

What are the barriers to lung cancer screening?

In many regions, including India, screening guidelines primarily target high-risk individuals, typically those with a notable smoking history, as per the Journal of Thoracic Oncology. “Unfortunately, this can result in late diagnoses for many others who do not fit the criteria but display concerning symptoms. As the incidence of lung cancer rises among non-smokers, it is vital to expand awareness and vigilance in diagnostics, particularly for those with environmental or occupational exposure histories,” Dr Rao tells Health Shots.

What are the recommendations for people with lung cancer?

The World Health Organisation recommends several tips to combat the rising incidence of lung cancer:

Avoid tobacco exposure: Both active and passive exposure should be completely avoided.

Both active and passive exposure should be completely avoided. Enhance indoor air quality: Addressing air pollution, especially in densely populated urban and industrial areas, can make a significant difference.

Addressing air pollution, especially in densely populated urban and industrial areas, can make a significant difference. Prompt assessment for symptoms: Persistent respiratory issues, such as cough, hemoptysis, or unexplained weight loss, should be evaluated promptly.

Persistent respiratory issues, such as cough, hemoptysis, or unexplained weight loss, should be evaluated promptly. Discuss family history: Regular health checkups provide an excellent opportunity to discuss any family history of lung cancer.

Referral for imaging and testing: Even in patients without a smoking history, appropriate imaging and molecular testing should be considered if there are concerns about lung malignancy.