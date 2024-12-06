Can diabetes trigger pancreatic cancer? Silent symptoms you can’t afford to ignore

Pancreatic cancer is a type of cancer that begins in the pancreas. Your pancreas is an important part of your body that is located in your abdomen. Are you at risk? Top 5 factors that could lead to pancreatic cancer.(File Photo)

The pancreas plays a crucial role as it is responsible for producing enzymes that significantly help in breaking down food and regulating hormones in the body. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Abhishek Purkayastha, Consultant - Dept of Tomotherapy and Radiation Oncology at TGH Onco-Life Cancer Centre, shared, “When the cancer starts to develop in the pancreas, it starts to disrupt its function while increasing the risk of various health complications. It is aggressive compared to other types of cancer.”

He added, “Recognising a detecting pancreatic cancer at its early stage becomes challenging as it often does not show any clear symptoms. This can further lead to late diagnosis while negatively affecting one’s quality of life. Over time, it can spread to other parts of the body which can lead to severe complications. This is why it becomes crucial to understand and recognize this cancer early. People who are at higher risk of developing pancreatic cancer should pay close attention to their health by regularly going for routine screenings and checkups.”

Pancreatic cancer is deadly as it goes undetected in early stage.(Shutterstock)

Risk factors of pancreatic cancer

1. Obesity: People who are obese or overweight are at higher risk of developing several types of health complications including pancreatic cancer. The excess fat accumulation around your abdomen can lead to a range of health issues like chronic inflammation and insulin resistance. Over time, these factors can contribute to the growth of tumors in the pancreas.

2. Age: There’s a significant link between age and pancreatic cancer. The chance of developing pancreatic cancer heightens with a certain age, especially after the age of 55. This is mostly because your body loses its ability to repair damaged cells.

3. Smoking: If you are someone who smokes actively then you should immediately leave this habit of yours. Smoking is one of your biggest enemies. Over time, smoking starts to affect your body negatively while contributing to a range of health problems along with pancreatic cancer. The harmful chemicals present in cigarettes can lead to genetic mutation and cause inflammation in the pancreas.

4. Poor diet: Your diet plays a significant role in developing cancer. If you are someone who frequently eats foods that contain refined sugar, sodium, preservatives, and unhealthy fats, then you are more likely to develop this particular type of cancer. To prevent this, try having healthy and well-balanced meals that are jam-packed with essential nutrients like antioxidants to reduce oxidative stress and inflammation present in the body.

5. Diabetes: There’s a significant link between conditions like diabetes and pancreatic cancer. Having type 2 diabetes can increase your chances of developing this cancer, highlighting the importance of taking proactive steps to prevent it.

A low-calorie diet removes the fat accumulated in the pancreas of diabetics and thus leads to the normal production of insulin.(Shutterstock)

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.