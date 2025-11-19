Can protein and creatine shakes cause kidney failure? NHS surgeon explains link between kidneys and workout supplements

Protein powders, creatine scoops and heavy gym sessions have become routine for many fitness enthusiasts - but so have the warnings circulating on social media about the strain these supplements can place on your kidneys. With claims ranging from mild damage to outright kidney failure, it’s easy to worry about what’s actually happening inside your body. But how much of this is grounded in science? Can protein shakes cause kidney failure? Read more to find out!(Unsplash)

Dr Karan Rajan, a UK-based NHS surgeon and popular health content creator, has explained how protein and creatine supplements interact with the kidneys and whether they pose a risk of kidney failure. In an Instagram video posted on 18 November, the surgeon highlights the importance of having healthy kidneys when using such supplements and elaborates how they may affect individuals with impaired kidney function.

How does protein affect the kidney?

According to Dr Rajan, supplementing with protein shakes should not typically harm the kidneys if you have a healthy pair. He explains, “If you have a healthy pair of kidneys, there is ample evidence that high protein diets do not affect kidney function - even up to three grams per kilo of protein a day, which is an insane amount, can't guarantee you won't have violent protein farts.”

The surgeon notes, however, that for those with chronic kidney disease, strong research evidence indicates that reducing protein intake can be beneficial. He highlights, “This can delay kidney disease progression, decrease the risk of kidney failure, and the need for dialysis.”

How does creatine affect the kidneys?

Dr Rajan reiterates that healthy kidneys are not harmed by creatine supplementation, meaning there is no risk of kidney toxicity if your kidneys are functioning normally. However, for individuals with pre-existing kidney disease, the surgeon advises avoiding these supplements, as long-term studies on the effects of creatine in people with kidney issues are lacking.

Dr Rajan adds, “If you're taking creatine and getting blood tests, I suggest using blood markers that don't rely just on serum creatinine to work out your kidney function. This can lead to false positives and a lot of stress. So consider using cystatin C instead.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. It is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.