Harvard gastroenterologist warns creatine supplements might be a waste of money if you are not doing this

Creatine supplements have become a staple in fitness circles, often praised as a shortcut to better strength and performance. But the reality is far more straightforward: creatine only works if you do. Without regular resistance training, the supplement offers little to no benefit - making it an unnecessary expense for anyone not committed to muscle-strengthening workouts. Find out who creatine supplements are for and how they work!(Unsplash)

Dr Trisha Pasricha, a Harvard-trained gastroenterologist and scientist, who also writes the ‘Ask a Doctor’ column for The Washington Post, is breaking down the nuances of creatine supplementation - what you should be doing, and who it’s really for. In an Instagram video shared by The Washington Post on 16 November, the gastroenterologist explains why strength training is essential when taking creatine - otherwise, she notes, it’s simply a waste of money.

Creatine combined with resistance training

According to Dr Pasricha, creatine can offer real benefits, but it’s essentially a waste of money if you’re not doing sufficient resistance training to support it. She explains, “I know that everyone online swears by it, and they're right that there is some validity to the creatine craze, but only if, and here's the kicker, you are also doing resistance training twice a week. Multiple randomised control trials have found that creatine can create small but real changes in upper and lower body strength, but only when combined with resistance training.”

Who is creatine for?

The gastroenterologist stresses that if you are not doing enough resistance training, her advice would be to skip creatine supplements entirely. However, she recommends, “If you're already doing resistance training and you're at a higher risk of losing muscle mass, like post-menopausal women, people on GLP-1 medications, older people in nursing homes, or maybe you just want a small boost, then it's totally reasonable to talk to your physician about creatine supplements.”

How does creatine benefit you?

Studies indicate that creatine supplements, when paired with consistent resistance training, can help increase both upper and lower body strength. Dr Pasricha points out, “Some studies have shown that younger adults who supplement with creatine while resistance training can improve their chest and bench press strength by about four pounds. Some people might feel like four pounds isn't life-changing, but if you're at a higher risk group, it might be worth it.”

The gastroenterologist advises that you should be doing muscle-strengthening exercises - such as sit-ups, push-ups, or weight training - at least twice a week. If not, it’s better to skip creatine altogether. While many people begin with three to five grams a day, women may benefit from a slightly higher dose.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. It is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.