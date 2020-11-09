Symptoms of eczema in children lessened by Vitamin D supplementation

health

Updated: Nov 09, 2020, 17:10 IST

The symptoms experienced by children with severe atopic dermatitis or eczema were eased by Vitamin D supplementation, suggest the findings of a new study.

The results of the recent randomised controlled trial published in Pharmacology Research and Perspectives.

Investigators reported on the results of 86 patients with the inflammatory skin condition who completed the trial and received either oral daily vitamin D or placebo, in addition to standard care, for 12 weeks.

“Vitamin D supplementation could be an effective adjuvant treatment that improves the clinical outcomes in severe atopic dermatitis,” the authors said.

ultraviolVitamin D is a fat-soluble vitamin that is naturally present in a few foods and available as a dietary supplement. It is also produced endogenously when et (UV) rays from sunlight strike the skin and trigger vitamin D synthesis.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.)

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter