Neurologist explains why resistance training is important for all ages: ‘Keeps bones dense, reduces fracture risk…’

Bone density naturally declines as we age, but the good news is that regular exercise can slow this process and protect you from serious injuries later in life. If you’ve been putting off strength training, consider this your sign - your stability, balance, and overall strength depend on it. Simple, consistent resistance work can make the difference between fragile bones and a resilient, healthy body as you grow older. According to Dr Bing, resistance training is important for everyone. (Unsplash)

Dr Bing, a neurologist, biostatistician, brain-health advocate, and health content creator, has explained why resistance training is essential at every age to maintain strong, healthy bones and muscles. In an Instagram video shared on November 12, the neurologist explains how lack of exercise weakens bones and makes them susceptible to fractures, and emphasises how resistance training helps build strength, stability, and long-term bone health.

Why is resistance training important?

Dr Bing highlights the importance of regular exercise, especially resistance training, for optimal bone health, no matter what age you are. He narrates the story of one of his patients - “I recently saw a patient in her 70s who came in after a simple fall at home. She tripped on a step, didn't even fall from a height and she broke her femur and also suffered a brain bleed from hitting her head and then she had seizures from that. She was then found to have osteoporosis which is when your bones become weaker and more brittle.”

He notes that, unfortunately, cases like this are quite common because of a lack of physical activity. If we fail to challenge our muscles, our bones lose strength, and the balance and stability that naturally wane with age deteriorate even more quickly. The neurologist stresses the importance of resistance training and explains, “But why is resistance training particularly important? Well, because it loads the skeleton and stimulates your bone growth and it signals your body to keep your bones dense and that would drastically reduce hip and femur fracture risk.”

Dr Bing highlights the importance of resistance training.(Image generated via ChatGPT)

What happens when you skip resistance training?

Dr Bing emphasises, “If you don't do resistance training in your lower body or your core, you won't have strong quads, glutes, and core. And your body would have a hard time stabilising itself when you trip. And weak muscles mean that you have slower protective reactions as well. And you can't catch yourself in time if you fall.”

The neurologist clarifies that you don’t need to be an Olympic-level weightlifter or squat 200 pounds. The key is routine muscle engagement - resistance bands, your own body weight, light dumbbells, or anything that makes your muscles work against some resistance.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. It is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.