Fitness coach shares the 3 foundational principles of strength training to build lasting strength

Strength training isn’t just about going through the motions - it’s about mastering the basics with focus and consistency. Building real, lasting strength takes time, patience, and a commitment to perfecting the foundations rather than chasing quick results. Check out the 3 basics of strength training, that will help you build lasting strength.(Unsplash)

Also Read | Fitness coach shares 3 powerful mindset shifts to achieve your weight loss goals consistently: ‘Linear progress is…’

Fitness trainer Raj Ganpath - the Founder of Slow Burn Method, the Co-founder and head coach at Quad Fitness and the author of Simple, Not Easy - has revealed three foundational principles to focus on if you want to build enduring strength.

In an Instagram video posted on October 28, the fitness coach highlights, “If you can take the time to learn the foundational movements, engage the right muscles, and build on them over the course of the next few years, you will continually get stronger inside the gym and feel stronger outside the gym.”

Foundational movements of strength training

Raj recommends learning the six foundational movements of strength training, which include - the plank, the hang, the squat, the deadlift, the overhead press, and the rope. He highlights, “The reason for focusing on these six movements is that they cover pretty much all the major joints and muscles in the body, and learning to do them will serve you well for a very long time.”

Engage the right muscles

The fitness trainer emphasises that the whole point of strength training is not to merely complete the movements for the sake of it, but to stimulate and strengthen the right muscles. He explains, “This stimulation happens when you utilise the right technique and ensure you are feeling the right muscles. Achieving this level of engagement will require a lot of practice, self-awareness, and most probably the guidance of a coach, but it is most definitely worth it.”

Build on the foundational movements

Raj emphasises building on the six foundational movements - practising and working on them over and over again, doubling down on the basics - as the key to building lasting strength, without getting distracted by quick fixes. He stresses, “If you can accomplish this, 90% of strength training is done, and everything else is just minutia.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. It is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.