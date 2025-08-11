Woman shares video of her 82 year old mom deadlifting 30 kg; shows her progress from walking with support to being fit

Do you or your parents think it is too late for them to start strength training? Often, it is believed that as we age, our muscles weaken and our ability to do intense exercises also diminishes. However, numerous studies have shown the benefits of hitting the gym, no matter the age. Weight training helps older people maintain their health, mobility and stay independent.

In an Instagram video posted on July 15, Clare Johnston, a woman in her 50s documenting her parents' fitness journey, shared a video of her 82-year-old mother deadlifting 30 kg. She also stressed the importance of weight training for older people, showing the difference it made for her mother over the weeks she committed to working out.

An 82-year-old woman deadlifts 30 kg

The video begins with Clare's mom deadlifting 30 kg at the gym. However, her journey towards being the fittest version of herself did not begin the same way. She managed to do the deadlift between weeks 23 and 25 after committing herself to working out daily and taking each step forward, keeping in mind her pace and age.

Clare revealed that her parents started weight training in January this year because they wanted to improve their ‘health, mobility and stay independent for life’. “Muscle is the key to all of those things,” she added.

Where she started

Per Clare's video, in week 1 of her fitness journey, her mother began by doing supported walks, easy exercises like hand raises and head raises. She needed support even for going on walks, and used a walker to help her out.

However, by week 2,3 and 4, the changes were visible. After staying consistent, she started walking without any assistance, lifting weights: doing overhead barbell press, barbell rows, and barbell bench press.

By week 8, 10, 11, 17, and 20, she began doing sit-ups, going on longer walks without the help of a walker, taking care of their garden on her own, and doing weighted sit-ups.

Per Clare, by week 25, when she did the deadlift, her mom could feel the results showing in the form of increased strength, and it was all because she stayed consistent.

Why should old people weight train?

A study published in the Journal of Ageing and Physical Activity on April 1, 2025, debunked the popular claim, which has discouraged older adults from strength training. They found that after exercising, older adults did not show greater signs of muscle damage, in contrast to what was believed earlier. Additionally, older adults reported much less muscle soreness after lifting exercises than younger adults.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.