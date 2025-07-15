Search
Tuesday, Jul 15, 2025
New Delhi oC

10 Best walking pads at up to 65% off: Bring home these picks and start your fitness journey today

ByShweta Pandey
Published on: Jul 15, 2025 02:05 PM IST

Bring home these walking pads to start your fitness journey today. With Amazon sale, you can get up to 65% off on the best walking pads.

Our Pick

FAQs

Our Picks

Product Rating Price

WELCARE Maxpro Ptmx1 Walking Pad 2 Hp Peak Dc Motorised Treadmill with Free Diet Plan| Under Desk Foldable Treadmill|Home Workout|Max Speed 8 Km/Hr|Remote Control|Led Display, Grey View Details checkDetails

₹16,999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Cockatoo SmartPad4.0 Foldable Under Desk 4 HP Treadmill & Walking Pad for Home with Speed, 1-12Km/Hr, 6 Shock-Absorbed Silicon, Cardio Equipment with Max User Weight 120KG, Green View Details checkDetails

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Lifelong Walking Pad Treadmill for Home 2.5Hp Peak Dc Motor- Foldable Under Desk Treadmill-Walking Machine at 8Km/Hr Speed with Led Display-Cardio Equipment for Home Gym 110Kg Capacity(Lltm163),Black View Details checkDetails

₹9,838

amazonLogo
GET THIS

KingSmith WalkingPad X21 Foldable Treadmill Smart Double Folding Walking and Running Machine Fitness Exercise Gym Alternative 12KM/H Support NFC LED Display View Details checkDetails

₹55,888

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Z1 Walking Pad Treadmill, 180°Foldable Under Desk Walkingpad for Home Office with 242lb Capacity, 2 in 1 Portable Treadmill for Walking and Jogging Remote Control in LED Display View Details checkDetails

₹30,999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Sparnod Fitness STH-3002 Home Use Walking Pad Treadmill for Home Use Compact, Ultra-Slim, Ready to Use | Shock Absorption | LED Display | Manual Incline | 100 Kg Capacity View Details checkDetails

₹9,999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

LET’S Play SWPAD 4HP Peak Walking Pad for Home Use | Under Desk Treadmill with Widest Running Surface, 6% Manual Incline, 110KG Weight Capacity, BT Speaker, Remote Control (No Assembly Required) View Details checkDetails

amazonLogo
GET THIS

WALKINGPAD C2 Folding Treadmill Foldable Walking Pad Ultra Slim Smart Fold Free Installation Gym Running Device For Home Office Under Desk Max User Weight 110Kg, Speed 0.5~6 Km/Hr, Black View Details checkDetails

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Hercules Fitness WP300 Smart Treadmill Under Desk Walking Pad for Home and Office Use - Running and Walking, Black View Details checkDetails

amazonLogo
GET THIS

LETS PLAY® LP-WPAD 2 in1 Folding Smart Treadmill for Home 2.5HP (4HP Peak) DC Motorized Treadmill Under Desk Walking Pad Treadmill/Running Pad Flexpad Remote (Black) View Details checkDetails

₹21,999

amazonLogo
GET THIS
View More Products view more product right image

Yes, we all dream of a fitter ourselves, but then, it takes effort and of course time to invest to become fit. And with our hectic schedules, it becomes difficult to step out of our place and hit the gym. Enter walking pads! A time saviour option for all those fitness freaks! Plus, you can use them almost anytime at your comfort.

Walking pad for your health(Pexels)
Walking pad for your health(Pexels)

Be you're scrolling through your emails, walking on the phone, or simply gazing at the sky, these compact and oh, so quiet walking pads are the perfect addition to your home workout essentials. At Amazon, you can also get up to 65% off, making it a perfect time to buy one.

1.

WELCARE Maxpro Ptmx1 Walking Pad 2 Hp Peak Dc Motorised Treadmill with Free Diet Plan| Under Desk Foldable Treadmill|Home Workout|Max Speed 8 Km/Hr|Remote Control|Led Display, Grey
Loading Suggestions...

Burn calories and stay fit with the WELCARE Maxpro Ptmx1 Walking Pad. It is a compact, user-friendly walking pad designed for home and office use., even in small spaces. This walking pad delivers smooth and quiet performance, making it perfect for under-desk walking or light workouts. It is lightweight, easing its movability as well.

Specifications

Motor Power:
Up to 1 HP
Speed Range:
1–6 km/h
Weight Capacity:
100 kg
Display:
LED display for speed, time, distance, and calories
Foldable Design:
No
Dimensions:
Compact & lightweight
Noise Level:
Low-noise motor
Suitable for:
Walking and light jogging
Click Here to Buy

WELCARE Maxpro Ptmx1 Walking Pad 2 Hp Peak Dc Motorised Treadmill with Free Diet Plan| Under Desk Foldable Treadmill|Home Workout|Max Speed 8 Km/Hr|Remote Control|Led Display, Grey

2.

Cockatoo SmartPad4.0 Foldable Under Desk 4 HP Treadmill & Walking Pad for Home with Speed, 1-12Km/Hr, 6 Shock-Absorbed Silicon, Cardio Equipment with Max User Weight 120KG, Green
Loading Suggestions...

Need a walking pad that is lightweight, foldable, and sleek? Look no further than the Cockatoo SmartPad4.0. This walking pad combines a powerful 4 HP peak motor with a sleek, foldable design, making it perfect for home and office use. This walking pad supports both walking and light jogging, and fits easily under desks for multitasking. It features a strong frame, smart display, and convenient portability, allowing you to exercise effectively in tight spaces without compromising performance or comfort.

Specifications

Motor Power:
4 HP peak
Speed Range:
1–10 km/h
Weight Capacity:
110 kg
Display:
LED panel showing time, speed, distance, and calories
Foldable:
Yes, space-saving design
Dimensions:
Slim & portable
Features:
Remote control, safety key
Suitable for:
Walking & jogging
Click Here to Buy

Cockatoo SmartPad4.0 Foldable Under Desk 4 HP Treadmill & Walking Pad for Home with Speed, 1-12Km/Hr, 6 Shock-Absorbed Silicon, Cardio Equipment with Max User Weight 120KG, Green

3.

Lifelong Walking Pad Treadmill for Home 2.5Hp Peak Dc Motor- Foldable Under Desk Treadmill-Walking Machine at 8Km/Hr Speed with Led Display-Cardio Equipment for Home Gym 110Kg Capacity(Lltm163),Black
Loading Suggestions...

Be you are watching TV or simply talking to your bestie over a call, this Lifelong Walking Pad offers a simple yet efficient way to stay active indoors. Its minimalistic design, quiet operation, and lightweight build make it easy to use and store. This walking pad is designed for casual walking and light activity, and helps improve your daily step count while working or watching TV. This walking pad is perfect for those looking for affordable fitness without large, bulky equipment.

Specifications

Motor Power:
Around 1 HP
Speed Range:
1–6 km/h
Weight Capacity:
100 kg
Display:
Digital display for key metrics
Foldable:
No
Dimensions:
Compact & easy to store
Noise Level:
Quiet motor
Suitable for:
Walking
Click Here to Buy

Lifelong Walking Pad Treadmill for Home 2.5Hp Peak Dc Motor- Foldable Under Desk Treadmill-Walking Machine at 8Km/Hr Speed with Led Display-Cardio Equipment for Home Gym 110Kg Capacity(Lltm163),Black

Loading Suggestions...

The KingSmith WalkingPad combines premium aesthetics with smart technology to bring a superior indoor walking experience. With its innovative folding design, whisper-quiet motor, and intelligent step sensing, it adapts to your pace naturally. Whether under your desk or in your living room, it encourages you to stay active anytime, anywhere without taking up much space.

Specifications

Motor Power:
Approx. 1 HP
Speed Range:
0.5–6 km/h
Weight Capacity:
110 kg
Display:
Hidden LED panel with app support
Foldable:
Yes, patented double-fold design
Dimensions:
Ultra-compact when folded
Features:
Footstep sensing technology, remote/app control
Suitable for:
Walking
Click Here to Buy

KingSmith WalkingPad X21 Foldable Treadmill Smart Double Folding Walking and Running Machine Fitness Exercise Gym Alternative 12KM/H Support NFC LED Display

5.

Z1 Walking Pad Treadmill, 180°Foldable Under Desk Walkingpad for Home Office with 242lb Capacity, 2 in 1 Portable Treadmill for Walking and Jogging Remote Control in LED Display
Loading Suggestions...

Meet your fitness goals The Z1 Walking Pad offers a lightweight, portable solution for indoor fitness. With its easy-to-use interface, silent operation, and slim profile, it’s ideal for small apartments or office spaces. Designed to help you meet your fitness goals without any hassle, the Z1 keeps you active throughout your day with convenience and reliability.

Specifications

Motor Power:
Around 1 HP
Speed Range:
1–6 km/h
Foldable:
No
Dimensions:
Compact and sleek
Weight Capacity:
100 kg
Noise Level:
Low noise motor
Suitable for:
Walking & light activity
Display:
LED screen
Click Here to Buy

Z1 Walking Pad Treadmill, 180°Foldable Under Desk Walkingpad for Home Office with 242lb Capacity, 2 in 1 Portable Treadmill for Walking and Jogging Remote Control in LED Display

6.

Sparnod Fitness STH-3002 Home Use Walking Pad Treadmill for Home Use Compact, Ultra-Slim, Ready to Use | Shock Absorption | LED Display | Manual Incline | 100 Kg Capacity
Loading Suggestions...

Burn calories and stay fit with the sparnod Fitness STH-3002 which is designed for effortless walking workouts at home or in the office. Its powerful motor ensures durability, while its slim design lets you slide it under your desk or bed when not in use. With easy controls and a reliable build, it helps you stay fit and burn calories comfortably, even in limited spaces.

Specifications

Motor Power:
1.25 HP
Weight Capacity:
100 kg
Speed Range:
1–6 km/h
Display:
LED panel showing all key metrics
Foldable:
No
Dimensions:
Space-saving & portable
Noise Level:
Quiet operation
Suitable for:
Walking
Click Here to Buy

Sparnod Fitness STH-3002 Home Use Walking Pad Treadmill for Home Use Compact, Ultra-Slim, Ready to Use | Shock Absorption | LED Display | Manual Incline | 100 Kg Capacity

7.

LET’S Play SWPAD 4HP Peak Walking Pad for Home Use | Under Desk Treadmill with Widest Running Surface, 6% Manual Incline, 110KG Weight Capacity, BT Speaker, Remote Control (No Assembly Required)
Loading Suggestions...

LET’S Play SWPAD features a robust 4 HP peak motor in a compact, foldable walking pad. This walking pad is ideal for both walking and jogging, and delivers smooth performance while maintaining a quiet environment. Its slim profile fits easily under furniture for hassle-free storage. It is perfect for people who want to integrate fitness seamlessly into their daily routine.

Specifications

Motor Power:
4 HP peak
Speed Range:
1–10 km/h
Weight Capacity:
110 kg
Display:
Digital screen showing metrics
Foldable:
Yes
Dimensions:
Slim and foldable
Suitable for:
Walking & jogging
Features:
Remote control, safety features
Click Here to Buy

LET’S Play SWPAD 4HP Peak Walking Pad for Home Use | Under Desk Treadmill with Widest Running Surface, 6% Manual Incline, 110KG Weight Capacity, BT Speaker, Remote Control (No Assembly Required)

8.

WALKINGPAD C2 Folding Treadmill Foldable Walking Pad Ultra Slim Smart Fold Free Installation Gym Running Device For Home Office Under Desk Max User Weight 110Kg, Speed 0.5~6 Km/Hr, Black
Loading Suggestions...

WALKINGPAD C2 offers innovative fitness in a stylish, foldable package. With its double-folding design, smart sensors, and quiet motor, it makes indoor walking comfortable and convenient. Controlled via remote or app, it automatically adjusts to your pace, encouraging consistent movement throughout the day. This walking pad is perfect for modern homes and offices.

Specifications

Motor Power:
Around 1 HP
Speed Range:
0.5–6 km/h
Weight Capacity:
110 kg
Display:
LED with app connectivity
Foldable:
Yes, double-fold design
Dimensions:
Ultra-compact
Features:
Adaptive speed, foot-sensing, remote control
Suitable for:
Walking
Click Here to Buy

WALKINGPAD C2 Folding Treadmill Foldable Walking Pad Ultra Slim Smart Fold Free Installation Gym Running Device For Home Office Under Desk Max User Weight 110Kg, Speed 0.5~6 Km/Hr, Black

9.

Hercules Fitness WP300 Smart Treadmill Under Desk Walking Pad for Home and Office Use - Running and Walking, Black
Loading Suggestions...

Hercules Fitness WP300 is a smart, under-desk walking pad with a sturdy frame and user-friendly controls. Its quiet operation, strong motor, and slim design make it ideal for both home and office use. With its durable construction and safety features, it helps you incorporate movement into your workday seamlessly.

Specifications

Motor Power:
Around 1 HP
Speed Range:
1–6 km/h
Weight Capacity:
110 kg
Display:
Digital panel
Foldable:
No
Dimensions:
Slim & space-saving
Features:
Remote control, safety stop
Suitable for:
Walking
Click Here to Buy

Hercules Fitness WP300 Smart Treadmill Under Desk Walking Pad for Home and Office Use - Running and Walking, Black

10.

LET'S PLAY® LP-WPAD 2 in1 Folding Smart Treadmill for Home 2.5HP (4HP Peak) DC Motorized Treadmill Under Desk Walking Pad Treadmill/Running Pad Flexpad Remote (Black)
Loading Suggestions...

LET'S PLAY® LP-WPAD offers a versatile 2-in-1 treadmill that supports both walking and jogging. Its foldable design, robust motor, and smart controls make it perfect for compact spaces. You can use it under a desk or unfold it for jogging, thanks to its dual modes. It’s an ideal choice for those seeking flexibility and convenience in their fitness routine.

Specifications

Motor Power:
Approx. 2–3 HP peak
Weight Capacity:
110 kg
Display:
LED panel
Foldable:
Yes, 2-in-1 design
Dimensions:
Compact & portable
Features:
Dual mode, remote control
Suitable for:
Walking & jogging
Speed Range:
Walking & jogging modes
Click Here to Buy

LETS PLAY® LP-WPAD 2 in1 Folding Smart Treadmill for Home 2.5HP (4HP Peak) DC Motorized Treadmill Under Desk Walking Pad Treadmill/Running Pad Flexpad Remote (Black)

Similar stories for you:

8 best pickleball paddle sets to boost your fitness routine in 2025

1kg protein powder: Top 10 options to try in 2025 for building muscles

7 best treadmill brands in India to burn calories: Top picks to support your health goals

10 kg dumbbell set: Top-rated picks of 2025 to support your strength training

 

FAQ for walking pads

  • What is a walking pad?

    A walking pad is a compact, foldable treadmill designed primarily for walking or light jogging. It’s perfect for use at home, under a desk, or in small spaces.

  • Is it suitable for running?

    Most walking pads are designed for walking and light jogging, typically supporting speeds up to 6–8 km/h. If you want to run, check if the model supports higher speeds.

  • What is the weight capacity of a walking pad?

    It depends on the model, but most walking pads can support between 100–120 kg (220–265 lbs). Always check the specifications before purchase.

  • Can I use it under my desk while working?

    Yes! Walking pads are designed to fit under standard-height desks, letting you walk while you work. Ensure your desk is tall enough and adjust the speed to a comfortable pace.

  • How much space does it take when not in use?

    Walking pads are compact and often foldable, making them easy to slide under a bed or stand against a wall. Their slim design saves space.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

 

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now!.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now!.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
News / Lifestyle / Health / 10 Best walking pads at up to 65% off: Bring home these picks and start your fitness journey today
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On