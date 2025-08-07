70-year-old Roshni Devi aka Weight Lifter Mummy shares veg protein diet that keeps her active: ‘I eat rice, dal, salad’

Age is just a number for Roshni Devi Sangwan, who goes by the name Weight Lifter Mummy on Instagram. The 70-year-old woman started going to the gym and lifting weights when she was 68, and never stopped after that, inspiring millions of older people to hit the gym and get their life back on track. 70-year-old Roshni Devi Sangwan, who goes by Weight Lifter Mummy on Instagram, started going to the gym and lifting weights when she was 68 years old.

In an Instagram post shared on August 2, Ranveer Allahbadia met Roshni Devi for an interview and was impressed by her strength. “With every rep, I feel inspired. So, what do you eat to get protein in a vegetarian diet?” he said. He also asked several questions about how she managed to achieve the feat, and also inquired about her diet and how she adds protein to her meals to complete her intake, being a vegetarian. Let's find out what the 70-year-old woman eats:

Protein diet for a 70-year-old woman

According to Roshni Devi, here's her meal plan that helps complete her protein intake:

In the morning, she takes a little bit of oats, 10 almonds and 10 raisins, and blends them together to make a power-packed drink, and has it as juice.

In summer, she eats a little bit of rice, dal, salad, and curd for lunch.

Then, in the evening, she makes 1 moong dal chilla using soaked moong. She also adds paneer to it and a little bit of green chilli. “Then I drink a glass of milk. I eat this. I don't eat anything else,” she added.

Should old people weight train?

Many believe that as we age, our muscles weaken, leading to recommendations that older adults should only engage in milder exercises. However, numerous studies have shown the benefits of hitting the gym, no matter the age. In fact, a study published in the Journal of Ageing and Physical Activity on April 1, 2025, debunked this popular claim, which has discouraged older adults from strength training.

The researchers studied muscle function changes after exercise in both younger and older adults. The findings were surprising as older adults did not show greater signs of muscle damage, in contrast to what was believed earlier. The most notable finding of the study is that older adults reported much less muscle soreness after lifting exercises than younger adults.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.