5 high protein vegetarian meals weight loss coach eats on repeat to drop body fat: 'All under 20 minutes'

Dipika Rampal, 'gut and weight loss coach', took to Instagram on July 24, to share 'five dinners she eats on repeat when she wants to drop body fat'. “All under 20 minutes, 30-gram protein vegetarian dinners,” she wrote. Also read | Chef Sanjeev Kapoor's 5 high protein veg recipes for fitness enthusiasts: South Indian beetroot quinoa pachadi to salad Tofu Thai green curry is a nutritious and delicious option for weight loss. (Freepik)

Dipika added, “Lots of ladies say it’s hard to hit their protein when they are veggie, especially when it comes to losing belly fat and balancing their hormones. We don’t need processed foods to hit our protein.”

According to her, recipes like tofu Thai green curry are a nutritious and delicious option for weight loss since tofu is an excellent source of protein, which helps with satiety and muscle preservation during weight loss.

Here are the five high-protein veggie meals Dipika swears by to drop fat:

1. Chilli paneer

“One of my favourites. Cook 150 gram paneer coated in cornflour with 1 cal spray, add your peppers, onions, garlic and ginger and add the sauce, chilli sauce, soy sauce and cook all together,” Dipika said.

⦿ Protein 35 gram

2. Tofu Thai green curry

She added, “150 gram tofu cooked with veggies, reduced fat coconut milk, let it simmer to soak up the flavours and add 3 tablespoons of Thai green curry paste. Serve with rice on the side and enjoy.”

⦿ Protein 31 gram

3. Chickpea curry with a papad on the side

“Drain half a can of chickpeas, cook with your preferred spices and tomatoes, add in 200 gram Greek yoghurt and mix all together and serve with a papad on the side,” Dipika said.

⦿ 30 gram protein

4. Halloumi burrito bowl

Dipika added, “Grill 100 gram halloumi on a pan and add spices, cayenne pepper and paprika. Chop up lettuce. Cook the sweet potato in the oven. Add half a can of black beans and half a can of sweet corn. Use a lemon wedge and lay it out in your bowl to make it look pretty.”

⦿ 34 gram protein

5. Paneer bhurji

“Add cumin to your pan and let it cook with oil. Add chopped onions, ginger and garlic paste, finely chopped tomatoes with turmeric and salt, garam masala, and other spices as required. Mix it all well. Add peas and edamame beans, and add your paneer to cook in this. Add coriander on top, and enjoy,” she concluded.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.