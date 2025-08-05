66-year-old woman who dropped 18 kg shares 8 foods that made her ‘fat loss 10x easier’: Berries, avocado, nuts and more

Ilene, a 66-year-old Instagram user, achieved an incredible weight transformation, shedding 18 kilos. What makes her journey truly inspiring is not just the weight she lost, but the fact that she accomplished it in her 60s. Ilene regularly shares glimpses of her experience, along with valuable lessons, diet tips, and lifestyle habits to help others on their own fitness journeys. Add these foods to your diet to make fat loss easier.(Shutterstock)

Ilene, on June 12, shared an Instagram post to help her followers add the right kind of food items to their weight loss diet. “Nobody told me this before I lost 40 lbs, so I’m telling you now. These foods mimic Ozempic and make fat loss 10x easier,” she wrote. Also read | Losing weight after 60: Healthy diet plan and exercise tips for seniors

1. Greek yogurt

Why it helps: High-protein + fermented = big GLP-1 bump, steadier blood sugar, longer fullness.

How to eat it: ¾ cup 2 % Greek yogurt + ½ cup berries + ½ scoop protein = 35 g protein breakfast or post-lift snack.

2. Sweet potatoes (especially cooled and reheated)

Why it helps: Fiber + resistant starch ⟶ slower gastric emptying, steadier insulin, higher GLP-1 release.

How to eat it: Roast, chill overnight, cube into salads or reheat with cinnamon and a dollop of Greek yogurt.

3. Berries

Why they help: Polyphenols + fiber blunt glucose spikes and trigger satiety signals.

How to eat them: Top oats, blend into protein shakes, or freeze-dry for a crunchy topping.

4. Eggs

Why they help: Protein, healthy fats, and choline keep hunger hormones low and GLP-1 higher for hours.

How to eat them: 2 whole eggs + ½ cup egg whites scramble → 30 g protein, add spinach for extra fiber.

5. Oats

Why they help: β-glucan fiber thickens in your gut, slowing digestion and boosting GLP-1. Also read | How to lose weight after 50? Dietician shares simple steps to shed pounds and stay healthy

How to eat them: ½ cup oats + water, stir in 1 scoop whey and 1 tbsp chia; microwave; top with berries ➜ protein + fiber powerhouse.

6. High-fiber veggies (broccoli, brussels sprouts, kale)

Why they help: Insoluble + soluble fiber = slower carb absorption, more GLP-1, better gut health.

How to eat them: Roast a sheet pan in olive oil & garlic; add to every plate (aim for 3 colors each meal).

7. Beans and lentils

Why they help: Plant protein + resistant starch + fiber triple-team satiety hormones.

How to eat them: ½ cup lentils in quinoa bowls or blend black beans into turkey-chili.

8. Avocado and nuts

Why they help: Healthy monounsaturated fats delay gastric emptying and sustain GLP-1 signaling.

How to eat them: ¼ avocado on Ezekiel toast or 10–12 almonds alongside Greek yogurt.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.