How to lose weight after 50? Dietician shares simple steps to shed pounds and stay healthy

Shedding those extra pounds after turning 50 can feel like an uphill battle, but weight gain doesn't have to be an unavoidable part of getting older. With the right mindset and a sustainable plan, it's absolutely possible to achieve your ideal body and stay fit well into your 50s and beyond. (Also read: Lose weight with detox soups: 4 easy keto-friendly recipes to burn fat and nourish your body ) Doctor shares advice on managing weight and health in your 50s and beyond.(Freepik)

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr. Archana Batra, Dietician and Certified Diabetes Educator, shared, "This stage of life often brings changes in muscle mass, hormonal balance and metabolism, which makes weight management difficult. However, if individuals focus on their diet, lifestyle and exercise, they can maintain their health in an appropriate way."

Dr. Archana further shared the challenges of losing weight after 50 and shared simple steps, along with nutritious foods, that can be incorporated into daily life to help achieve your fitness goals.

Why losing weight becomes harder after 50

Losing weight after 50 can be challenging, but focusing on diet, exercise, and lifestyle changes can help.(Freepik)

1. Hormonal changes: Fat accumulation and muscle loss may lead to reduced levels of testosterone in men and estrogenic in women.

2. Slow metabolic rate: The body burns less calories at rest, which decreases the basal metabolic rate.

3. Muscle mass loss: Muscle loss and low metabolism are common problems faced by people who are in their 50s.

Simple steps to lose weight in your 50s

1. Monitor your calorie intake

• Use food apps to track your snacks and meals.

• Use small-size plates to avoid excessive eating.

2. Tailor your exercise routine

• Focus on flexibility and balance: Do Pilates, yoga and stretching because it will reduce the risk of injuries and improve mobility.

• Add cardiovascular activities: Engage yourself in cycling, swimming, dancing and walking to support heart health and burn calories.

3. Prioritise balanced diet

To lose weight after 50, increase protein intake, focus on healthy foods like fruits and vegetables, and avoid processed items. (Unsplash)

• Increase protein intake: Protein plays a crucial role in boosting metabolism and preserving muscle mass.

• Focus on healthy foods: Add fruits, vegetables, whole grains, healthy fats and protein to your diet.

• Avoid processed foods: Avoid intake of fried foods, sugary snacks and packaged items as they are high in unhealthy fats and refined carbs.

Essential foods to add to your diet

1. Fatty fish: Fish such as salmon and mackerel support the brain and health as they are rich in omega-3 fatty acids.

2. Seeds and nuts: Chia seeds, walnuts, flaxseeds and almonds offer protein and healthy fats.

3. Leafy greens: Greens like kale, spinach, etc., are high in nutrients and low in calories.

"Losing weight at 50 is no easy task, but you can manage it by improving overall health and well-being through focusing on a positive lifestyle, regular exercise, and a balanced diet. Keep in mind, the journey may take time, but the right strategies can help you," concludes Dr. Archana.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.