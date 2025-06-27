Gerontologist reveals anti ageing foods she eats on repeat every single day: Non-fat paneer to dried fruit

Zora Benhamou is a gerontologist who studies ageing. In a May 4 Instagram post, titled 'Foods I eat on repeat as a 54-year-old gerontologist who studies ageing', she shared a 'short list of the foods' she eats nearly every day that are always in her fridge. Also read | Anti-ageing nutrients: Foods you must add to your diet to slow down ageing Combine non-fat cottage cheese with other nutrient-dense foods like fruits, vegetables, and whole grains to support overall health and well-being. (Freepik)

'I follow the 80/20 rule and never stress over food'

Zora said, “I know longevity starts way before we reach old age, and nutrition plays a major role with a few key ingredients that are absolutely vital if we want to lower our risk of sarcopenia (muscle loss), osteoporosis (bone loss) and other diseases of ageing. I love cooking, but I don’t have time for elaborate meals every day, so I keep things simple and nutrient-focused. That means prioritising lean protein plus fibre. Always.”

Why? Because, according to Zora, they:

• Lower inflammation

• Repair DNA

• Support the gut + immune system

• Build muscle (bye sarcopenia)

• Keep her full and metabolically flexible

Zora added, “Yes, I still eat out, snack, and enjoy foods that aren’t always 'perfect'. I follow the 80/20 rule and never stress over food. I hate fear-based nutrition — it’s toxic... I don’t stress if it’s not always organic, grass-fed, wild-caught or perfect. I do my best. Call me human. And remember — what works for me may not work for you. Your job? Put on your biohacker hat and test what fuels your body.”

Protein

“Skinless lean poultry, liver, heart, salmon, white fish, fresh and canned sardines, mussels, shrimp, eggs, tempeh, non-fat goat or sheep yoghurt, non-fat cottage cheese (paneer) – non-fat, because I have a few genes that metabolise saturated fat poorly,” Zora said.

Carbs

Zora added, “Sweet potatoes, seasonal fruit and veg (always changes, but generally…bananas, apples, grapefruit, melon, kiwi, mandarin, pear, cherry, leafy greens, mushrooms, pumpkin, celery, carrots, beets, radishes, sprouts, onions, garlic, cabbage, broccoli, cauliflower, zucchini, red peppers), berries, dried fruit (nature’s candy).”

Fats

Zora said, “Avocado, chia seeds, nuts, olive oil, olives, dark chocolate.”

Flavour boosters

“Ginger, cinnamon, chilli, turmeric, cumin, sumac, dill, parsley, cilantro, basil, salt, pepper, stevia,” Zora listed 'flavour boosters' to include in your daily diet.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.