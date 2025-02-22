5 anti ageing tips for your 20s according to acupuncturist: Daily gua sha massage to facial acupuncture for collagen

In their 20s, people think they're never going to age and that they're invincible. But that is when you really need to develop good habits that will last you a lifetime. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Jasmine Modi, acupuncturist and founder of Acushastra Pvt Ltd said that your 20s are a great time to establish a consistent routine to prevent premature ageing and protect your skin for the long haul. Also read | Want a snatched face? To achieve defined jawline here's how you should be using God's gua sha, ‘your hands’. Watch It's never too early to start your anti-ageing routine. (Representative picture: Freepik)

She said, “Ageing is inevitable, but premature ageing isn’t. The choices you make in your 20s shape how gracefully you age. As an Acupuncturist and Cosmetic Acupuncturist, I believe in a holistic, inside-out approach to youthful skin and long-term vitality,” adding, “Ageing gracefully starts with preventative care — and your 20s are the best time to begin. Invest in mindful habits today for a radiant tomorrow.”

Here are some anti-ageing tips tailored for your 20s, according to Jasmine Modi:

1. Facial acupuncture for collagen boost

Jasmine said, "Facial acupuncture naturally stimulates collagen production, improves circulation, and prevents fine lines—keeping your skin firm and radiant."

2. Balance your Qi for ageless skin

According to Jasmine, stress, poor digestion, and imbalanced Qi accelerate ageing in Traditional Chinese Medicine (TCM). "Acupuncture and herbal remedies restore harmony, reducing inflammation and promoting youthful energy," she said.

3. Prioritise sleep between 10 pm–2 am

"Your skin repairs itself during these golden hours. Acupressure on the yintang (forehead) and kidney 3 (ankle) points enhances deep, restorative sleep," Jasmine added.

4. Nourish your skin from within

Jasmine said, "Eat collagen-rich foods like bone broth, sesame seeds, and walnuts. Hydrate with goji berry tea to replenish skin elasticity."

5. Protect and rejuvenate with gua sha, acupressure

Daily gua sha massage and acupressure improve lymphatic drainage, sculpt the face, and prevent sagging over time, Jasmine added.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.