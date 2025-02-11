Want a snatched face? To achieve defined jawline here's how you should be using God's gua sha, ‘your hands’. Watch

If you spend time on the internet, then you must have seen beauty influencers using gua sha or jade rolling stones to achieve a snatched face. However, fitness and beauty influencer Magilian Senanayake believes that nature's gua sha, aka your hands, is a much better tool than any other facial tool available on the market. Fitness infleuncer shows how to use God's gua sha - your hands - to achieve a snatched face.

Nature's gua sha for a snatched face?

Magilian's video begins with another influencer saying, “I don't know who needs to hear this, but using your hands is far more effective than using a stone.” Magilian adds that people should forget about gua sha or other tools and recommends they use God's gua sha – your hands or fingers. He also suggested tips on how to use your fingers and hands to achieve the same results as the gua sha promises.

1. Disinfect your hands

Per the influencer, the first step is properly disinfecting your hands, which many people tend to forget. “Wash and dry them; otherwise, you are touching your face and putting back bacteria all over it,” he explained.

2. Moisturise

The second step is to put a lot of moisturiser on your face and neck because excess friction on your face means more wrinkles. Put enough moisturiser that your hands or fingers can glide easily on your skin.

3. Gua sha

First, you're going to open up the lymphatic ducts (he suggested opening up the lymph ducts in the hollow area where your neck and shoulder meet) near your neck and pump it 20 times. Then, go behind your trap muscles and bring your fingers down another 10 times.

Lubricate your knuckles, put them under your cheekbones, and glide them outwards with light pressure 10 times. After that, placing your jawline between the knuckles of your index and middle finger, glide 10 times on both sides. For your under-eye area, take two fingers and glide them outwards, form circles near your temples, and then glide the fingers down.

Lastly, find your hairline and glide two fingers downwards to your neck. Meanwhile, for the double chin, grab the area under your chin with your thumb and index finger, glide along the skin while grabbing the area and glide downwards.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.