Want to achieve toned abs? Check out these 5 powerful workouts to kickstart your fitness journey. Video

Fitness influencer Obiiyoz Kim Bridge often shares intense workout routines on Instagram, motivating her followers to keep their health on track. The online fitness coach recently shared a video in which she shared 5 ab-burning workouts to help you achieve a toned physique. Check out the video here. Fitness influencer Obiiyoz Kim Bridge shares 5 abs workouts.

5 abs workout to get you started

In the video, Obiiyoz did 5 variations of the running-in-place workout, in which you perform the running movement without moving from your initial position as you would while running traditionally. She did the workout with 2 other trainers, who had an impressive physique just like the fitness influencer.

The three of them completed all the 5 abs workouts barefoot.

To do this workout, you need to lift your arms above your body or keep them by your side, raise your left foot and bring your knee as high as your hips. Then switch to the opposite foot, quickly lifting your right foot to hip height and continuing the movement.

What are the benefits of running in place?

Running in place elevates your heart rate, improves blood sugar levels, and burns calories and fat quickly. All these things help with weight loss and toning your body. The exercise also boosts cardiovascular function, enhances lung capacity, and improves circulation.

While workouts do help boost your fitness, they need to be paired with healthy lifestyle habits. Recently, fitness trainer and influencer Gina Amin shared 5 tips on how to lose belly fat and achieve a flat tummy. In her video, she advised not to drink calories, focusing on portion control, eating caloric deficit deits, practising mindful eating, and more. Check out more of her tips here.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.