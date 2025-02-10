Shilpa Shetty's secret to toned abs at 49 revealed: Try her 'impossible sit-up only if you have a strong core'

Shilpa Shetty's age-defying body is due to her strict exercise regime. The actor, who turns 50 this year, has shared a glimpse of her workout routine for her ripped abs. If you are feeling particularly fit today, take on Shilpa Shetty's 'impossible sit-up' challenge to test your core strength. Also read | Shilpa Shetty reveals her 'simple yet effective' workout for staying fit Shilpa Shetty shares a new workout video giving a glimpse at her abs-toning exercise. (Instagram/ Shilpa Shetty )

'Attempt only if you have a strong core'

The actor took to Instagram on Monday to share a video of her abs workout and wrote in her caption, “ABS-olutely worth it! Challenge thrown to you. PS: Attempt only if you have a strong core.”

Shilpa is right to warn her followers, as starting slow is the best policy if you are not regular with sit-ups. To be safe, begin with a manageable number of sit-ups and gradually increase the number as you build strength and endurance before you try Shilpa's 'impossible sit-up'.

All you need to know about 'impossible sit-up'

The ‘impossible sit-up’ challenge requires you to perform a sit-up with your heel completely planted on the ground, which demands exceptional core strength, flexibility, and control. Your heel must remain in contact with the ground throughout the entire movement. You must lift your torso from lying to sitting, with your back straight, hands raised on the side and core engaged. The sit-up must be performed with control, avoiding any jerky or bouncy movements.

Can you do it? But before attempting the challenge, don't forget to warm up with light cardio and stretching exercises. If you experience any discomfort, pain, or difficulty breathing, stop immediately.

Sit-ups are a classic exercise that target the abdominal muscles, providing numerous benefits for your core and overall fitness. A simple home abs workout can not only help you strengthen your core but also improve your posture and balance. Click here to watch and learn.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.