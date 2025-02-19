How to build the ultimate skincare routine for men: A beginner’s guide

Skincare is not just for women, men’s skin faces unique challenges too due to higher oil production, thicker texture and daily exposure to pollution. Yet, most men believe a splash of water is enough to maintain healthy skin but experts say otherwise. Men’s skincare 101: The 3-step routine that will change your face forever.(File Photo)

A proper skincare routine does not need to be complicated since a few key steps—cleansing, sun protection and hydration—can make a visible difference in skin health. We spoke to industry researchers and dermatologists to break down a simple yet effective skincare routine that every man should follow.

1. The foundation of your routine: A deep-cleansing facewash

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Neha Gupta, MD at Alite Skincare, shared, “7 out of 10 men believe just washing their face with water is enough skincare but that’s far from the truth. Throughout the day, dirt, oil and pollution clog your pores, leading to breakouts and dull skin. Hence, choosing the right facewash matters as it’s the foundation of a skincare routine.”

Cleanse: Since men are more prone to acne and pimples, they need to clean it every day with a mild facial cleanser. Choose one that works for your skin type instead of just picking anything from the departmental store.(Unsplash)

For men with oily or acne-prone skin, dermatologists recommend facewashes with charcoal or salicylic acid—ingredients that help detoxify and unclog pores. Products like anti-acne facewash or activated charcoal ones draw out deep-seated impurities while keeping moisture intact. “Men typically have thicker, more sebaceous skin, making deep cleansing essential,” Neha Gupta added.

2. Sunscreen for every skin type: A non-negotiable

“Most men believe they don’t need sunscreen but their skin tells a different story,” said Shreyanjana Sigha, Skincare Researcher at MeGlow. “Tanning, premature ageing and sun damage don’t care how ‘tough’ we are. Men are strong but their skin isn’t invincible.”

Unveil the ultimate armor for men's skin - conquer UV rays and embrace unbeatable protection with the best sunscreen for men.

Dermatologists stress that broad-spectrum SPF protection should be a daily habit, not an option. Many men avoid sunscreen due to its greasy feel but modern formulations like sunscreen gels of SPF 50 PA provide matte, lightweight protection without stickiness. “A non-greasy, gel-based SPF is ideal for Indian weather, ensuring sun protection without discomfort,” Shreyanjana Sigha explained.

3. Hydration: The secret to healthy skin

Hydration plays a crucial role in maintaining skin elasticity, soothing post-shave irritation and preventing premature ageing. “Men’s skin tends to lose moisture faster, especially after shaving,” revealed Dr Anirudh Mehta, Dermatology Consultant. “Using a moisturiser with hyaluronic acid, ceramides or aloe vera helps restore balance, prevent dryness and strengthen the skin barrier.”

Moisturisers for men pack multiple benefits. (Pexels)

For those with oily skin, gel-based moisturisers work best, while men with dry skin should opt for cream-based formulations. “A well-hydrated skin barrier keeps breakouts, roughness and irritation at bay,” Dr Anirudh Mehta added.

Building a skincare routine does not have to be overwhelming. A deep-cleansing facewash, daily sunscreen and proper hydration are the cornerstones of healthy skin. Consistency is key—small steps today will keep skin looking fresh, youthful and well-maintained for years to come.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.