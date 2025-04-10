Struggling with inflammation? Know these 4 natural solutions you can find in kitchen

Inflammation is common, a natural way of the body to respond to infection. But it spells doom if it becomes consistent, paving way for many chronic illness. But fortunately this can be prevented with the help of appropriate dietary choices. There are several natural options in your kitchen itself, that can help fight inflammation. Ginger has high anti-inflammatory properties.(Shutterstock)

Cosmetic Plastic Surgeon Alberico Sessa took to Instagram to share some foods you need to include in your diet.

Turmeric

Turmeric is in every household in India, and it looks like this common spice has some golden benefits.

Dr Sessa said, “Tumeric has curcumins in it. It has no taste to it, but if you can find a way to add turmeric to your diet every day, your body will thank you.”

Ginger

Ginger isn’t just for adding flavour to your tea, it’s a powerhouse of anti-inflammatory properties.

Dr Sessa explained, “Ginger is incredibly anti-inflammatory, powder form or natural, whatever. I juice it, I love it, I also juice turmeric. It is also fantastic for inflammation. ”

Fish oil

Fish oil, especially the pure ones benefit inflammation, as Dr Sessa added, “Make sure your fish oil is high quality and doesn't have mercury in it, meaning it is microbe filtered and make sure it has high amount of DHA and EPA. Those are two important chemicals or compounds in fish oil that helps reduce the inflammation.”

Bromelain-rich foods

Bromelain is a natural enzyme that reduces swelling. Recommending this, Dr Sessa explained,"High quantities of bromelain are found in pineapple so if you bang your knee, you have some swelling or something, eat some of these foods. "

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

