Neurologist warns against these 3 simple habits that can damage your brain: ‘Wearing headphones to bed leads to…’

Brain health is a crucial element of your overall wellbeing, as your brain controls all bodily functions and mental processes, including movement, thoughts, emotions, and memory, among others. If you are one of those people who wear headphones to bed, you should know that loud sounds can damage the hair cells in your inner ear and over time can raise your risk of hearing loss and dementia. (Freepik)

While diet, exercise, and rest are important components of maintaining brain health, your lifestyle habits also significantly impact your brain's well-being. Sometimes, however, there are some inconsequential practices that we believe do no harm, but are risking cognitive decline and brain disorders.

3 things that can harm your brain

In a November 4 Instagram post shared by Dr Bing, MD, MPH, a neurologist and biostatistician, he listed three things that he absolutely avoids as a neurologist and recommends others avoid as well. The habits include practices such as wearing headphones for extended periods or to bed, neglecting gum health, and sitting on the toilet for an excessive amount of time. Here's how they damage your brain.

1. Wearing headphones to bed

Dr Bing cautioned against wearing headphones to bed. Here's why: “If you are one of those people who wear headphones to bed, just make sure that the sounds that you're playing are quiet and not loud because loud sounds can damage the hair cells in your inner ear and over time can raise your risk of hearing loss and dementia.”

Moreover, the neurologist emphasised that wearing earbuds and headphones for extended periods can trap moisture and bacteria. This can increase the risk of developing an ear infection.

“If you're listening to loud sounds during sleep, it might interrupt your deep sleep and disrupt your lymphatic system, which is your brain's nightly cleaning cycle that cleans out toxins,” he added.

2. Ignoring gum health

Next, the neurologist advised against ignoring gum health. Sharing his routine, Dr Bing revealed, “Every night, I floss and I water floss and then I brush because recent studies have shown that gum health might be related to someone's brain health.”

Protect your grey matter. (Google Gemini)

The neurologist cited a 2025 study which found: “People with more gum disease and cavities had almost double the risk of stroke, and other studies have linked poor oral health to dementia and cognitive decline.”

3. Sitting on the toilet for more than 5 minutes

Lastly, the neurologist advised against sitting on the toilet for more than 5 minutes. He divulged, “This is because sitting too long and straining can cause blood to pool in your legs and drop your blood pressure, especially if you have certain underlying conditions, and not enough blood going to your brain can cause someone to faint.”

Unfortunately, the neurologist revealed that he sees such examples almost every week. However, he excused those with chronic bowel disease, as they might not have a choice, but otherwise, he cautioned, “Do not linger on the toilet.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

