New study claims heavy alcohol use tied to severe brain bleeds at younger ages

A new study from researchers at Mass General Brigham, published in Neurology, has found that heavy alcohol use could make brain bleeds more severe and happen much earlier in life. The investigation, based on data from Massachusetts General Hospital, also suggests that frequent drinking damages the brain’s small blood vessels over time, increasing the risk of fatal or disabling strokes. The study focused on over 1,600 patients treated for non-traumatic brain bleeds between 2003 and 2019(Representative image/Unsplash)

“The brain bleed is one of the most lethal and disabling conditions known to human beings. “They come on suddenly, cause severe damage, and often leave patients with life-changing disabilities,” said Dr Edip Gurol, senior author of the study and a clinician investigator at Mass General Brigham’s Department of Neurology, told The Harvard Gazette.

According to Gurol, only about 20 per cent of patients who suffer an intracerebral haemorrhage - commonly called a brain bleed - can care for themselves a year later. Roughly half do not survive the event.

Heavy drinking ill effects: Bigger bleeds, younger patients, higher risk

The study looked at over 1,600 patients treated for non-traumatic brain bleeds between 2003 and 2019. About seven per cent of them reported drinking three or more alcoholic drinks daily. Compared to non-drinkers, heavy drinkers experienced 70 per cent larger bleeds and were, on average, 11 years younger when the event occurred - 64 versus 75.

CT and MRI scans showed that these patients were also more likely to have deep brain bleeds or ones that extended into fluid-filled spaces around the brain. Researchers noted evidence of chronic damage to small blood vessels - the kind of deterioration often seen in dementia, balance issues, and memory decline. Even moderate drinkers, consuming just two drinks a day, showed signs of earlier onset of brain bleeds.

“Heavy alcohol use appears to raise blood pressure and damage the brain’s small vessels,” Gurol told The Harvard Gazette.

The biological toll of alcohol on the brain

The study found that heavy drinkers arrived at the hospital with lower platelet counts and higher blood pressure, a combination that makes the brain especially vulnerable. With platelets reduced, the body struggles to stop bleeding, and high pressure makes vessels more prone to rupture. Together, those factors increase both the likelihood and severity of brain haemorrhage.

Gurol emphasised that even small reductions in alcohol consumption can make a difference. “We now know that heavy drinking leads to larger, earlier brain bleeds,” he said. “Minimising or stopping alcohol use is an important step to lower that risk. Even for people at relatively low risk, limiting alcohol to no more than three drinks per week may help protect brain and cardiovascular health.”

The researchers also acknowledged limitations: self-reported alcohol use, a small number of heavy drinkers, and the fact that the study was based at a single hospital with mostly white participants. Future research, they noted, should involve more diverse populations and track long-term drinking habits.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.