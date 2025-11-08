Indian musicians dominate Grammy stage with nominations for Anoushka Shankar, Shakti, and Charu Suri

India’s global music presence just got louder. With the Recording Academy announcing nominations for the 68th Annual Grammy Awards, several Indian and Indian-origin artists have found themselves in the spotlight. Leading the pack is sitarist and composer Anoushka Shankar, who picked up multiple nominations for her latest work, Chapter III: We Return to Light. Anoushka Shankar's EP Chapter III: We Return to Light is nominated for Best Global Music Album at Grammys.(Instagram)

The project, created with sarod maestro Alam Khan and percussionist Sarathy Korwar, landed a nod in the Best Global Music Album category. The EP blends deeply-rooted Indian classical textures with modern soundscapes - something Shankar has mastered across her two-decade career.

Anoushka, Shakti, and Siddhant Bhatia share the stage

The Best Global Music Album race features three Indian collaborations this year. Alongside Shankar’s record is composer Siddhant Bhatia’s Sounds of Kumbha, a collaboration-driven album inspired by the spiritual and sonic energy of the Kumbh Mela.

Also nominated is Shakti’s Mind Explosion (50th Anniversary Tour Live), a celebration of the legendary jazz-fusion group’s five-decade journey, led by John McLaughlin and Zakir Hussain.

Both Shankar and Shakti scored a second nomination each for Best Global Music Performance. Their respective tracks, Daybreak (Shankar, Khan, Korwar) and Shrini’s Dream (Live) (Shakti), are competing in that category. The recognition cements how Indian music - in all its classical, folk and experimental forms - continues to push creative boundaries far beyond home turf.

Charu Suri brings jazz to the mix

Another highlight this year is Indo-American pianist and composer Charu Suri, who earned a nomination for Best Contemporary Instrumental Album with her record Shayan. The album brings her signature blend of jazz and Indian influences to the fore. Suri, who has been steadily carving a niche in the global jazz circuit, also contributed as a producer to Bhatia’s Sounds of Kumbha, further intertwining this year’s Indian Grammy storylines.

The 2026 Grammys are set for Sunday, February 1, at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.

FAQs

Which Indian artists are nominated for the 68th Grammy Awards?

Anoushka Shankar, Shakti, Siddhant Bhatia, and Charu Suri are among the nominees.

What is Anoushka Shankar nominated for?

Her EP Chapter III: We Return to Light is nominated for Best Global Music Album.

Which Shakti song received a Grammy nomination?

Shakti’s live track Shrini’s Dream (Live) is nominated for Best Global Music Performance.

What category is Charu Suri nominated in?

She received a nod for Best Contemporary Instrumental Album for her album Shayan.