New York cardiologist with 30 years of experience shares ‘most common high blood pressure symptom’ you should not ignore

Don't wait for disaster – get your blood pressure checked regularly. Why? Because getting your blood pressure checked can help prevent serious complications like stroke, heart attack, or heart failure. Dr Evan Levine, a cardiologist from Mount Sinai Hospital, New York City, who has over 30 years of experience, in a September 3 Instagram post, highlighted this as shared a post titled, ‘Do you know the most common symptom of high blood pressure?’ Also read | Feeling stuck with high blood pressure even after medication? 5 things to understand Hypertension's most common symptom is nothing – it's a silent threat. That's why you have stay on top of it. (Freepik)

In the video he posted, the cardiologist focused on the symptoms of hypertension, commonly known as high blood pressure. He listed several possible indicators of the condition, including a headache, blurred vision, shortness of breath, chest pain, nosebleeds (epistaxis), and frothy urine.

Hypertension symptoms you should not ignore

He said: “What are the most common symptoms of hypertension? I am Dr Evelyn Lavine, a board-certified cardiologist... number one is a headache. It could be across the head or in the back. Blurred vision is another very common symptom. Number three is shortness of breath, usually when you're walking, but if it gets really severe, you can get short of breath even at rest. Number four, chest pain, almost like angina, that we feel when we're walking because the heart is working too hard. Number five, some people say nosebleed. We call it epistaxis. Some people don't believe in that. And number six is frothy urine. It's frothy because you're spilling protein when you go to the bathroom. You may notice that.”

The 'silent killer'

Interestingly, Dr Levine shared that the ‘most common symptom’ of hypertension is having no symptoms at all, which is why it is often called the 'silent killer'. Therefore, Dr Levine strongly advised people to have their blood pressure checked annually and suggested using a home monitoring device – if a doctor's visit is not possible – to prevent serious complications like a stroke, heart attack, or heart failure.

He said, “Now, the number one symptom of hypertension, the most common symptom by far everyone should know about is nothing. That's right. That's why we call the silent killer. So, you need to get your blood pressure checked at least annually.”

“Now, if you can't afford to see a physician, well, check it at home… remember, the most common symptom of hypertension is nothing. You don't want to present with heart failure, a stroke, or a heart attack because you didn't check your blood pressure. there. Hope that helps,” the cardiologist concluded.

Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice.