AIIMS-trained gastroenterologist warns ‘stop putting cotton buds in your ears’; can cause 70% ear injuries, hearing loss

Do you also reach for a Q-tip whenever you experience a tingling sensation in your ear or feel that there is some earwax stuck inside the canal? Many commonly use Q-tips, also known as cotton swabs or cotton buds, to clear out their earwax. Earwax traps dust and bacteria, protects your ear canal, and naturally works its way out on its own. (Freepik)

Also Read | Cardiologist with 20 years of experience says ‘stop doing this 1 thing if you want to lose weight and live longer’

However, this practice is doing you more harm than good, as like many parts of our body, the ears are also self-cleaning. Dr Saurabh Sethi, a gastroenterologist and hepatologist trained at AIIMS, Harvard and Stanford University, also warned against using them in an Instagram post shared on November 10.

Why should you stop putting Q-tips in your ears?

In the post, Dr Sethi issued a strong warning against using Q-tips or cotton swabs inside the ear canal. The doctor explains that despite the warning label on the product, which says, “Do not insert into the ear canal,” many people still insert them, which can cause significant harm.

Scientifically, according to a gastroenterologist, your ears are self-cleaning, and earwax serves a specific purpose. “It traps dust and bacteria, protects your ear canal, and naturally works its way out on its own,” he explained.

However, when you insert a Q-tip, Dr Sethi warned, you're not actually cleaning your ear. “You're pushing the wax deeper, where it can block the canal, cause pain, infections, or even rupture the eardrum,” he noted.

Stop putting Q-tips in your ears. (Google Gemini)

‘70 percent ear injuries caused by cotton swabs…’

Moreover, the gastroenterologist cited a 2017 study published in The Journal of Paediatrics that found over 70 percent of ear injuries seen in the ER were caused by cotton tip applicators. He warned, “I know it feels satisfying, but that short-term relief can come at the cost of your hearing. Share this widely to spread awareness.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.