AIIMS trained gastroenterologist shares 5 signs your body is low on nutrition: Brittle nails, premature grey hair

Did you know that having brittle nails might mean you need a protein and iron boost? Or that your eyelid or limb twitching could be a sign of magnesium deficiency? Plus, if your joint clicks, it might be an indication of low vitamin D3 or calcium, and your premature grey hair could actually be a sign of B12 or copper deficiency? Also read | 4 common nutrient deficiencies that are putting your health in serious danger Premature greying? It could be a sign of vitamin B12 deficiency.(Freepik)

Do any of these resonate with you? Then you have to check out Dr Saurabh Sethi's new Instagram post on '5 signs your body needs more nutrition'. In his November 9 post, Dr Sethi, a gastroenterologist trained at AIIMS, Harvard, and Stanford Universities and asked: “Which of these signs have you noticed recently?”

Check what twitching in eyelids or limbs indicates

He explained these warning signs in the video he posted, and said: “First, brittle nails. This indicates a deficiency of protein and iron in the diet. Second, twitching in the eyelids or the limbs indicates magnesium deficiency, which is critical for transmitting nerve impulses. Third, clicking sounds at the joints. It could be a warning sign of vitamin D3 or calcium deficiency.”

What premature greying of the hair could indicate

Dr Sethi added, “Fourth, premature greying of the hair. This could indicate a deficiency of vitamin B12, which is crucial for RBC production and oxygen transport at the hair follicles. This could also be a sign of copper deficiency, which is responsible for melanin production, imparting colour to your hair. And fifth, easy bruising. This could mean that you're running short of vitamin C, which is responsible for collagen formation. It could also mean a deficiency of vitamin K1, which helps in blood clotting.”

Dr Sethi highlights 5 signs of nutrient deficiency. (Made using Gemini AI)

Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice.