Fitness coach warns that GLP-1 weight loss drugs aren't for everyone, explains who they are really meant for

Weight loss is rarely a straight path - it can be a long, challenging journey filled with ups and downs. In recent times, GLP-1 weight loss drugs like Ozempic and Mounjaro have gained popularity as potential aids, promising faster results. However, these medications are not a one-size-fits-all solution. They come with side effects and are meant for specific individuals who face significant weight or metabolic challenges, rather than anyone simply looking to shed a few kilos. Fitness expert Raj Ganpath explains who should consider taking weight loss drugs and who they are not meant for.(Unsplash)

Fitness expert Raj Ganpath is initiating a much-needed conversation about GLP-1 weight loss drugs, such as Ozempic and Mounjaro, and clarifying who they are truly intended for. In an Instagram video posted on October 8, the fitness coach lays out five scenarios to explain who should consider using these medications for weight loss and who they are not meant for.

Government regulations

According to Raj, “The government regulations say that if your BMI is over 30, you can take these drugs for weight loss even if you don't have any other health conditions. Or, if your BMI is over 27 and you have some metabolic issues, you can take these drugs.”He emphasises that GLP-1 drugs like Ozempic and Mounjaro can have a range of side effects, making proper nutrition and regular physical activity essential alongside their use.

Who is it for?

The fitness coach recommends considering these medications if you aim to lose more than 20 to 25% of your body weight and suspect underlying metabolic issues. He explains, “Losing more than 20 to 25% of your body weight is not easy. It takes a long time and most people struggle to do this with just movement and nutrition. These drugs can serve as an aid and help you do the work with a little more ease.”

Raj stresses that if you have to lose 20 to 20% of your body weight but have some serious metabolic issue like diabetes, obesity or hypertension, you should definitely consult your doctor and consider taking these medications.

According to Raj, “If you're someone who doesn't have too much weight to lose, but you carry a lot of fat around your abdominal area, you should consider these drugs because visceral fat is dangerous, and these drugs can help you reduce them.” He also stresses that the sooner you get rid of the visceral, the better it would be for your overall health.

If you need to lose some weight and have tried diet and exercise before, only to see the weight return despite your best efforts, GLP-1 drugs could be considered as a supportive option. The fitness coach explains, “If you're someone who has about five to 15 kilos to lose, and in the past you've tried losing them, using movement nutrition. But whatever you do, you lose the weight, but you keep gaining it back. In spite of your best efforts, you're not able to keep the weight off. If that's you, you should consider using these drugs as an aid to help you learn how to keep the weight away.”

Who is it not meant for?

The fitness coach emphasises that if you are only looking to lose 2-10 kilos and are primarily concerned with appearance or how you feel and function, these drugs are not suitable for you. Raj explains, “If you're someone who has about 2 to 10 kilos to lose, you just want to look, feel, and function better. You're perfectly healthy, you don't have any health conditions, then these drugs are not for you.” He recommends focusing on being more consistent with exercise, better diet, adequate sleep and stress management.

