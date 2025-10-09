Every few weeks, a new fitness challenge starts trending on social media — from the 75 Hard challenge to the 21-day concoction challenge, and many more. These defined-day programs are the latest fitness buzz, with celebrities like Neha Dhupia, Alaya F, and Kapil Sharma giving them their stamp of approval. Promising quick results through meal planning, light exercises, and dietary changes, they are gaining massive popularity. But before you jump in, it’s worth asking: what are the real health benefits, what are the risks, and what should you be eating while doing them? We ask experts to break it all down. Fitness challenges: The newest health craze inspired by celebrities like Neha Dhupia and Alaya F (Photos: Instagram)

1. The 21-day concoction challenge Actor Neha Dhupia, who struggles with inflammation and bloating linked to PCOS, recently took on the challenge. The 45-year-old tells us, “A specialist suggested this drink to me, and I wanted to try it myself before sharing it. This challenge was about cleansing the gut, which for me is the root cause of everything.”

The challenge involves a simple concoction: raw turmeric (haldi), one cube of raw ginger, 5-7 black peppercorns, 1 teaspoon of nigella seeds (kalonji), and MCT oil. If you don’t have MCT oil, you can substitute it with 1 teaspoon of coconut oil, ghee, or olive oil. Blend the ingredients with water, freeze the mixture into ice cubes, and consume one cube daily for 21 days.

How to take on the challenge: “Start by defining clear, realistic goals. Plan your meals, schedule light exercise, and track progress. Consistency matters more than intensity in such short-duration challenges,” says dietician Shalini Bliss, Head of Dietetics at PSRI Hospital.

Health benefits: Can reset habits, improve metabolism, and build discipline.

Aids digestion, helps with weight loss, improves energy levels, promotes clearer skin, and enhances mental health. Precautions: “If you have medical conditions such as diabetes, thyroid, GI disorders, etc., consult with a dietician or physician. Ensure you’re getting sufficient nutrients. Hydration is key,” Shalini adds.

What to include in the diet: Avoid extreme dieting, skip key nutrients, unverified supplements, and overexertion.

Steer clear of processed junk food, excess caffeine, salty snacks, and alcohol. 2. The 75 Hard challenge

Actor Alaya F is taking her followers along on her journey with this challenge, which is also popular among others, such as actor Josh Duhamel and fitness influencer Harshita Raghav.

How to take on the challenge: Created by American entrepreneur Andy Frisella, the challenge has strict rules: two 45-minute workouts daily (one outdoors), a clean diet with no alcohol or cheat meals, reading 10 pages of a non-fiction book, drinking a gallon of water, and taking a daily progress photo. If you miss any task, you have to start over from day one.

Health benefits: Regular exercise enhances heart health, muscle fitness, flexibility, and metabolism.

Increases stamina, enhances attitude, and self-control.

Improves concentration.

Helps cope with stress. (Inputs by Dr Minakshi Fullara, Chief-Physiotherapy & Rehabilitation, Aakash Healthcare)

Precautions: One should first assess their fitness level. “Don’t fall into the trap of comparing yourself to others,” says holistic fitness guru Vesna P Jacobs.

What to include in the diet: Make sure meals are nutrient-dense with protein, vegetables, healthy fats, and whole grains.

Include lean proteins (chicken/fish/tofu, etc.), complex carbs, and healthy fats.

Reduce processed sugar, refined flour, and alcohol.

Ensure adequate intake of electrolytes. 3. The 21-21-21 challenge

Television host Kapil Sharma, guided by fitness coach Yogesh Bhateja, lost 11 kg in about 63 days following this challenge. The plan is divided into three 21-day phases:

First 21 days: Focus on movement, through simple exercises, body mobilisation, and stretching.

Next 21 days: Gently adjust your diet, like changing milk timing (take it during the day, instead of late night) and reducing jaggery.

Final 21 days: Manage emotional/ behavioural habits like alcohol, overeating, and smoking to sustain changes.

Health benefits: Increases muscle strength, flexibility and posture.

Improves focus and stress management.

May lead to weight loss and better energy. (Inputs by Dr Amit Pandey, Head of Department - Physiotherapy, Asian Hospital)

Precautions: “Individuals experiencing joint pain or any other illnesses would be advised to visit a physiotherapist or fitness professional first. It is necessary to warm up and cool down properly to avoid muscle strain,” says Dr Amit.