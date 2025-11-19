New study warns chronic kidney disease is spreading faster than health systems can diagnose or treat

A quiet rise in chronic kidney disease (CKD) is moving through countries faster than the public-health agencies anticipated. The numbers have been climbing for decades. But new global estimates show the scale is far larger than what earlier reports suggested. Impaired kidney function contributes significantly to heart disease, a study has revealed.(Shutterstock)

The report was published in The Lancet on November 7 and is also being presented at the American Society of Nephrology’s Kidney Week. It is one of the most detailed assessments of chronic kidney disease in nearly a decade.

The increasing global burden of chronic kidney disease

Researchers from NYU Langone Health, the University of Glasgow, and the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation (IHME) examined how chronic kidney disease has progressed over time.

Their analysis shows the condition now affects 788 million people. In 1990, the estimate was 378 million. Most adults who appear in these figures had little or no symptoms in the early stages.

Also read: Caffeine may prevent irregular heartbeats in people with atrial fibrillation, new study claims

Chronic kidney diseases and their rising mortality trends

The new assessment places chronic kidney disease among the top ten causes of death worldwide. Roughly 1.5 million people were estimated to have died from it in 2023. Once population growth and aging are factored in, deaths linked to reduced kidney function have risen more than 6 per cent over three decades.

“Our work shows that chronic kidney disease is common, deadly, and getting worse as a major public health issue,” Josef Coresh, MD, PhD, co-senior author and director of the Optimal Aging Institute at NYU Langone, told Science Daily. According to him, the findings show the condition should be addressed with the same level of urgency given to cancer or heart disease.

WHO placed chronic kidney disease on priority list

The World Health Organization added chronic kidney disease to its priority list earlier this year to reduce early deaths from noncontagious diseases. Mapping current patterns is essential for shaping any long-term plan, Coresh noted.

CKD’s links to heart disease and disability

The work forms part of the Global Burden of Disease 2023 study. Researchers reviewed 2,230 scientific papers and health datasets from 133 countries. Along with prevalence and fatalities, the team examined how kidney disease affects daily functioning and long-term quality of life.

One conclusion stood out. Impaired kidney function contributes significantly to heart disease. The condition was linked to about 12 per cent of cardiovascular deaths worldwide. It now ranks as the 12th leading cause of disability-related health loss.

High blood sugar, high blood pressure, and elevated body mass index were the most consistent risk factors.

Also read: How simple lifestyle changes can help manage weight long-term

Treatment access gaps worldwide

“Chronic kidney disease is underdiagnosed and undertreated,” Morgan Grams, MD, PhD, the study’s co-lead author, explained to Science Daily. Large parts of sub-Saharan Africa, Southeast Asia, and Latin America still face limited access to dialysis and transplant services. Grams added that basic urine testing could identify cases earlier, but usage remains low in several regions.

Grams noted that new medications released in the last five years can slow progression and reduce related heart complications. That progress, however, will take time to show up in global data.

The new assessment makes clear that chronic kidney disease is expanding faster than health systems can respond. Researchers say earlier detection and broader access to essential care will be central to slowing the rising toll.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.