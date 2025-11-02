Tired of your dog's constant barking? 5 training tips to calm them down

Has it ever happened where you gushed to your friends about what a big sweetheart your dog is, only for the same angel to turn into a barking tornado the moment they walk through the door? Dogs can sometimes be too ‘vocal,' barking at every doorbell and any guests who come home. Dogs can be trained to reduce their barking tendencies. (Picture credit: Freepik)

It may seem like your furry companions are being silly, but the incessant barking can become a headache to those who are subjected to it, from neighbours to guests.

But excessive barking does not mean aggression, as one might mistake it at first glance. Adnaan Khan, founder and CEO of K9 School, a dog training academy, told HT Lifestyle that barking is just the way a dog ‘talks.’

“Barking represents a dog’s natural means of communication. Importantly, it is an expression of alertness, fear, excitement, or need,” he explained. So just like humans use words, dogs bark, trying to tell you something.

Adnan further added, “When it becomes constant or seemingly purposeless, it often signals unmet physical or mental requirements rather than a behavioural flaw.”

So, when a dog is barking too much, it means there's a communication gap. As a pet parent, you need to uncover what they are trying to express. They are not misbehaving but alerting you to something.

Often, pet parents brashly rebuke dogs, loudly calling their behaviour bad with ‘bad dog!' Adnan, however, emphasised understanding the underlying causes first and finding a way to address them as a way to reduce their barking tendencies, instead of loudly scolding them.

Adnan revealed these 5 techniques, which encompass physical exercise to psychological stimulation, to calm the dogs and meet their needs:

Pet parents may adhere to these training tips for a calmer dog.(Picture credit: Made with Chat GPT)

1. Exercise and burnout

A well-exercised dog is a calm dog.

Most excessive barking arises from unspent energy.

Daily activity appropriate to breed, age, and stamina prevents restlessness and reduces vocal frustration.

2. Exposure and social confidence

Fear or uncertainty often triggers barking.

Gradual exposure to varied environments, sounds, as well as interactions helps develop confidence.

Familiarity encourages security, which, in turn, limits anxiety-induced noise.

3. Purposeful engagement

Dogs are inherently driven to perform tasks and stay active. Assigning small, meaningful tasks such as carrying objects, retrieving items, or practising obedience provides mental fulfilment.

Structured programs such as protection sports, scent detection, or therapy work further channel energy into purposeful focus that leaves little room for aimless barking.

4. Crate training for calmness

A crate, when introduced correctly, serves as a personal sanctuary.

This space encourages rest, reduces overstimulation, and reinforces emotional stability, greatly decreasing stress-related barking.

5. Nose and mind stimulation

Scent-based games, along with exploratory challenges like hiding treats around the home or garden, engage natural hunting instincts.

Mental exercise often provides the same fatigue and satisfaction as physical exertion.

But if the barking continues to persist, then professional training may be required, as Adnan noted, from a certified canine behaviourist or training professional.

Most importantly, punishment is not the solution. Barking is the way they communicate, so try to pay closer attention and see if, as a pet parent, you are able to meet all their physical, emotional and mental needs.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.